Curry Up Now Opens

Curry Up Now began as a food truck operated by California couple Akash and Rana Kapoor and has quickly exploded into one of the fastest growing restaurants in the country. On Friday, Feb. 28, Curry Up Now will open its first location in Midvale (1076 Fort Union Blvd., 801-849-8189, curryupnow.com) with plans already in motion to expand to downtown Salt Lake. Curry Up Now has made a name for itself by reinventing traditional Indian dishes into concepts like tikka masala burritos and "naughty" naan. During its first few years, Curry Up Now earned accolades from Zagat and Eater SF as one of the Bay Area's most exciting new restaurants, and we're looking forward to checking this place out.

Benjis BBQ Shack Goes Mobile

The State Street barbecue darling known as Benji's BBQ Shack (3245 S. State, benjisbbqshack.com) recently shuttered its brick-and-mortar location in favor of going mobile. The newly minted Benji's Meals on Wheels (check them on Instagram @benjismealsonwheels) is a food truck that is cooking up all of Benji's famous recipes wherever the wind takes them. Based on the social media post announcing the decision, the team decided to go mobile to broaden their reach. As of now, the best way to see where they are serving up their signature dishes would be to follow them on the 'Gram.

Leap Year Dinner at Flemings

For that subculture of party people that are planning all kinds of festivities for Leap Day 2020, here's something to add to your list. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (20 S. 400 West, 801-355-3704, flemingssteakhouse.com) is hosting a Roman-inspired five-course dinner with wine from Stags' Leap Winery (stagsleap.com) out of Napa Valley. The menu includes duck confit with cherry demi-glace, New York strip or braised short rib and orange olive oil cake. The dinner takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:30 p.m. and reservations can be made online. Even if you're not particularly jazzed about leap year, it's a good opportunity to enjoy a classic food and wine pairing.

