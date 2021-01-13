click to enlarge

Curry Up Now Food Drive

The Salt Lake (152 E. 200 South) and Midvale (1076 E. Fort Union Boulevard) locations of Curry Up Now have partnered with the Utah Food Bank (utahfoodbank.org) for a food drive on Jan. 14. Diners who bring in any canned or dry goods that can be donated to the Food Bank will get half off Curry Up Now's entire menu. Born amid the food trucks of Silicon Valley, Curry Up Now made a name for itself with its fusion of Indian and Mexican comfort food, and expanded outside the state of California. Utah was one of the restaurant's first locations outside of the Golden State, and they've been a driving force for local charities since they opened their doors.

Space Tea Opens

A new boba tea shop called Space Tea (1085 S. State Street, 385-528-0141, spaceteaslc.com) opened its doors in the near the Central Ninth neighborhood, and it looks positively adorable. From its otter-centric merch to a drink menu that includes more boba, tea, smoothies, slushies, milk blasts and signature drinks than I have seen in a long time. They will also be serving the popular taiyaki style of soft serve, which is served up in a waffle cone made to look like a fish. Also, their menu features a sugar level gradient that lets visitors select how sugary they want their drinks to be; I like this idea because some days you need 125% sugar in your drink.

Lola Moves to 9th and 9th

The Orem taqueria known as Lola recently closed shop down south and reopened a new location in the 9th and 9th neighborhood (856 E. 900 South, 385-888-3005, visitlola.com). The move was complete with some new menu items, such as the tinga tostada and the chilaquiles, but their signature tacos and burritos remain popular favorites. The Orem location opened in 2019, but owner Samuel Oteo decided to close its doors and move north due to the ongoing pandemic. A taco shop in the 9th and 9th area is a welcome sight, and here's hoping that neighbors craving some traditional tacos, burritos and tostadas will show the place a warm welcome.

Quote of the Week: "I wish I was full of tacos instead of emotions." –Anonymous