Crossword clues for Salt Lake City Weekly's Sept. 18 issue. 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

The crossword puzzle featured in the Sept. 18, 2025, issue of City Weekly included an incorrect set of clues.

The Sept. 18, 2025, issue of Salt Lake City Weekly—featuring a cover story titled "Sweet Spots"—erroneously included the wrong set of clues for its crossword puzzle grid, titled "Time For an Upgrade."

The digital version of this issue, available at this link, has been updated to include the correct clue set. And the correct clue set, in full, is included below on this page.

City Weeklyapologizes for the error and thanks the dedicated readers who quickly brought this to our attention.

Across

1. Red ink

6. One way to be taken

11. Basic skateboarding trick

12. Oil business boss

13. Recycling container

16. Bracelet fastener

17. “Crazy” singer Green

18. Mentalist Geller

19. French fry, elsewhere

21. Seafood selection named for the color of its meat

23. North American deer

25. Shapiro of “All Things Considered” (until September 2025)

27. Supposes

28. England’s westernmost cape

31. PepsiCo beverage brand with a two-lizard logo

32. Country near the Strait of Hormuz

33. Minn. college named for a Norwegian king

35. Airport near OAK

38. Skater Lipinski

39. Where BTS originated

40. Saucy

41. “Exit full screen” key

42. “Walk This Way” rap trio

43. It’s light, but not a saber

44. “Happy Birthday” writer

46. One who agrees

48. Subject of a neighborhood flier

51. “Scratch that,” in texts

52. “If you think you can’t remember the prefix for three, just ___”

53. Submitted, as completed homework

55. A head

57. “Despicable Me” supervillain

58. Protective gear

60. Actor Christopher

63. Wise one?

64. Adult Swim fare, for short

65. Beach house feature

66. Jack of nursery rhymes

67. Online administrator

Down

1. G.P., e.g.

2. Line leader?

3. 1947 film set in India with Deborah Kerr as a repressed Anglican nun

4. Miley and Noah Cyrus’s manager mother

5. Vintage photo prints

6. Basic beginning

7. Main squeezes

8. Concert setting

9. Title location for an “Adventure,” per a 1976 interactive text computer game

10. Is familiar with

13. Snakes native to Southeast Asia but considered an invasive species in Florida

14. “Dies ___” (Requiem movement)

15. Bits of roasted cocoa beans

20. Barometric indicator of upcoming rain, maybe

22. Ursine baby

23. Mexican street corn

24. “Falcon Crest” star Lorenzo

26. UB40’s “One ___”

29. Strand stuff

30. Surname of an early TV marionette

34. Unit of light brightness

36. Having more leeway

37. “SNL” alum Cheri

40. Pot pie veggie

42. Echoes

45. Dollar divs.

47. “You’re killing me, ___” (“The Sandlot” quote)

48. Nelly Korda’s org.

49. Rowing equipment

50. East ___ (U.N. member since 2002)

54. Hendryx of the “Lady Marmalade” trio Labelle

56. Modeling medium

59. Q-U connector

61. 7’6” NBA star ___ Ming

62. Party food