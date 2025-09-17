Crossword clues for Salt Lake City Weekly's Sept. 18 issue. 

The Sept. 18, 2025, issue of Salt Lake City Weekly—featuring a cover story titled "Sweet Spots"—erroneously included the wrong set of clues for its crossword puzzle grid, titled "Time For an Upgrade."
The digital version of this issue, available at this link, has been updated to include the correct clue set. And the correct clue set, in full, is included below on this page.
City Weeklyapologizes for the error and thanks the dedicated readers who quickly brought this to our attention.
Across
1. Red ink
6. One way to be taken
11. Basic skateboarding trick
12. Oil business boss
13. Recycling container
16. Bracelet fastener
17. “Crazy” singer Green
18. Mentalist Geller
19. French fry, elsewhere
21. Seafood selection named for the color of its meat
23. North American deer
25. Shapiro of “All Things Considered” (until September 2025)
27. Supposes
28. England’s westernmost cape
31. PepsiCo beverage brand with a two-lizard logo
32. Country near the Strait of Hormuz
33. Minn. college named for a Norwegian king
35. Airport near OAK
38. Skater Lipinski
39. Where BTS originated
40. Saucy
41. “Exit full screen” key
42. “Walk This Way” rap trio
43. It’s light, but not a saber
44. “Happy Birthday” writer
46. One who agrees
48. Subject of a neighborhood flier
51. “Scratch that,” in texts
52. “If you think you can’t remember the prefix for three, just ___”
53. Submitted, as completed homework
55. A head
57. “Despicable Me” supervillain
58. Protective gear
60. Actor Christopher
63. Wise one?
64. Adult Swim fare, for short
65. Beach house feature
66. Jack of nursery rhymes
67. Online administrator
Down
1. G.P., e.g.
2. Line leader?
3. 1947 film set in India with Deborah Kerr as a repressed Anglican nun
4. Miley and Noah Cyrus’s manager mother
5. Vintage photo prints
6. Basic beginning
7. Main squeezes
8. Concert setting
9. Title location for an “Adventure,” per a 1976 interactive text computer game
10. Is familiar with
13. Snakes native to Southeast Asia but considered an invasive species in Florida
14. “Dies ___” (Requiem movement)
15. Bits of roasted cocoa beans
20. Barometric indicator of upcoming rain, maybe
22. Ursine baby
23. Mexican street corn
24. “Falcon Crest” star Lorenzo
26. UB40’s “One ___”
29. Strand stuff
30. Surname of an early TV marionette
34. Unit of light brightness
36. Having more leeway
37. “SNL” alum Cheri
40. Pot pie veggie
42. Echoes
45. Dollar divs.
47. “You’re killing me, ___” (“The Sandlot” quote)
48. Nelly Korda’s org.
49. Rowing equipment
50. East ___ (U.N. member since 2002)
54. Hendryx of the “Lady Marmalade” trio Labelle
56. Modeling medium
59. Q-U connector
61. 7’6” NBA star ___ Ming
62. Party food