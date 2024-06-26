click to enlarge

Creme de la Weird

On June 6, when Farida, 45, went missing from her village in South Sulawesi province in Indonesia, her husband and other residents started searching for her—but found only her belongings, the Daily Mail reported. They did, however, spot a "python with a large belly," village leader Suardi Rosi said. "They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible," he said. She was found fully clothed inside the python, which was about 20 feet long. Farida's husband, Noni, 55, lamented her fate: "I am forever sorry that I let my wife go out alone. If I had been with her that day, the snake would not have dared to touch her." Farida was taken away for a religious burial.

Perspective

Real estate developer Sekisui House in Osaka, Japan, has announced that it will demolish a nearly completed condominium building in Kunitachi, Tokyo Prefecture, because the structure is blocking neighbors' view of Mount Fuji. United Press International reported that the 10-story building was just weeks away from opening to new residents. "We were aware of the culture that values scenery, but we failed to consider it adequately," the company said. People who had bought condos will be compensated financially, they said.

Animal Antics

Paisley Toten, 2, was riding in a pickup bed through the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, on June 1 with her parents when their interaction with the animals took an unexpected turn, the Associated Press reported. The family stopped their truck to feed a giraffe, but the giraffe nibbled instead on Paisley's shirt, lifting her several feet into the air. When Paisley's mom shouted, the giraffe dropped the toddler into her mother's arms, leaving her unhurt. After the incident, the park changed its rules to disallow riding in an open truck bed. Paisley got a stuffed giraffe from the gift shop for her trouble.

End of an Era

If your July 4 traditions include watching Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition, steel yourself: Joey Chestnut is out. The contest in Coney Island has taken place since 1916, and Chestnut has prevailed a total of 16 times and every year since 2016, the New York Post reported. His record, set in 2021, was 76 dogs and buns. Sadly, Chestnut won't compete this year. Major League Eating (MLE), which runs the event for Nathan's, said Chestnut's recent deal with Impossible Foods to rep their vegan dogs was beyond the pale. "He's the Michael Jordan of competitive eating," a source said. "But imagine if Michael Jordan said to Nike, 'I love being the face of Nike, but I want to do commercials for Adidas, too.'" MLE commented, "It seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our longtime relationship."

Bright Ideas

The ancient statues at China's Yungang Buddhist Grottoes have taken a back seat to a new installation: Timers installed above a row of toilet stalls in the women's restroom show whether the cubicle is occupied and, more controversially, how long the door has been locked. CNN Travel reported that the timers were installed to help mitigate the increased number of visitors: "We aren't setting a time limit ... It's impossible that we would kick someone out midway." But one user said, "I found it a little embarrassing. It felt like I was being monitored."

On June 5, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ex-mayor Cesar Maia, 79, took a seat to join a Zoom meeting of the city councilors, the Daily Mail reported. Unfortunately, his seat was the toilet, and he was caught with his pants down on the video feed. Maia quickly brought his computer closer to his face, but his fellow councilors couldn't control their reactions. Pablo Mello, who was leading the meeting, is shown on the feed laughing into his hand before he asked Maia to "turn off the camera, please."

Crime Report

The Golden State Water Company in Los Angeles is installing locked shields over fire hydrants in response to a surge in thefts, CBS News reported on June 3. The company said the thefts happen daily; because the hydrants are made of iron and brass, company officials think they're being sold as scrap metal on the black market. Replacements cost $3,500 a piece; so far, the company has lost $1.2 million. "It's mind-boggling that someone would just come into a neighborhood and steal a fire hydrant," said resident Krystail Cousins. "You're now putting a whole neighborhood in danger."

Least Competent Criminals

Christy Turman, 37, called 911 to let the Lee County (Florida) Sheriff's office know that she was trying to steal a car from a dealership, WFLA-TV reported on June 6. "I'm trying to steal a car that's not legally mine," she said on the call. "So y'all better come make a report." Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they found her getting out of a stolen Toyota Corolla. Turman said she was training in a game of Black Ops to nick the car, but she called authorities so it'd be legal. Joke's on her: She was arrested on trespassing charges.

Thanks to tracking devices in two Lamborghinis, a couple of car thieves are now in custody in Wyoming, KDVR-TV reported on June 12. The two supercars were stolen in Salt Lake City and headed east on I-80, where Wyoming State Patrol officers tracked them near Rawlins. When troopers caught up to them, one of the vehicles was going over 100 mph; both drivers were taken into custody.

That Rule Doesn't Apply to Me

At Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, squeezable fruit snack pouches are prohibited inside the zoo, NBC News reported. Nonetheless, on June 8, Lief, a 7-year-old sitatunga antelope, choked to death on the plastic cap from a snack pouch. Lief "still had a lot of life to live," the zoo said in a statement. In fact, sitatunga antelopes live about 22 years in captivity, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo. "Some ask why we don't allow squeezable pouches in the zoo," zookeepers posted on Facebook. "The reason is simple—the packaging is dangerous to our animals."

The Aristocrats

According to the Surfrider Foundation, a water quality nonprofit that tests beaches around the country, Mecox Bay in Southampton, New York, has some of the worst fecal matter levels in the United States. The New York Post reported that the beach, surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes, has dangerous levels of enterococcus, an intestinal pathogen. Residents say that the bay there collects a lot of the runoff from businesses, farms and homes in the area. Along with old septic systems and cesspools, a heavy rain can mean a lot of human waste filtering into the popular beach. Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees, said they would fight to keep Mecox Beach safe. "It's sad to see that you have areas that are absolutely magnificent and at times they're regarded as public health hazards," he said.

Send your weird news items to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com