Creme de la Weird 

The latest plane failure story—about the emergency slide that fell off a Boeing 767 leaving JFK Airport last week—gets a "whodathunkit" follow-up, the New York Post reported. On April 28, the slide washed up right in front of the beachside home in Belle Harbor, Queens, of Jake Bissell-Linsk, who happens to be the attorney who filed a federal lawsuit against Boeing after the Alaska Airlines door blowout in January. Belle Harbor is about 6 miles southeast of JFK. "I didn't want to touch it, but I got close enough to get a close look at it," Bissell-Linsk said. He said a Delta Airlines crew arrived a few hours later and threw the slide into the back of a truck. "We haven't decided if the slide is relevant to our case," he noted.

Animal Antics

The large animals are restless lately. On April 28, four zebras made a break for it from a trailer at a highway exit in Washington State, The New York Times reported. Kristine Keltgen was hauling them to her petting zoo in Anaconda, Montana, when the latch on the trailer became loose and the zebras "bolted out." Police officers and volunteers headed up the effort to corral them, but David Danton of Mount Vernon, Washington, was a ringer: Danton is a former rodeo clown and bullfighter. He and his wife happened to be driving by and stopped to help. "It was kind of divine intervention," Danton's wife said. Danton built a makeshift chute leading to a horse pen on a nearby farm. "It's just about being quiet, working them gentle and not getting excited," he said. As of May 2, one of the zebras was still on the lam, but Keltgen was sure it would be found.

The Golden Age of Air Travel

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Phoenix on April 25 were delayed by about 90 minutes after their flight had to make an unplanned stop in Oklahoma City, Simple Flying reported. While AA's official statement called the problem a "mechanical issue," social media reports indicated that the toilets became clogged, and the plane had to land for maintenance. One traveler posted: "I was on this flight. Apparently, the lavatory tanks were not emptied from the previous LAX to DCA flight the night before."

Tourists Behaving Badly

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan, "is a town built on tourism," said Michie Motomochi, the owner of a cafe in the city. So it says a lot that the town began constructing a large black screen on a stretch of sidewalk that is a favorite spot for viewing and photographing Mount Fuji in the distance. The Associated Press reported that construction began on April 30; the screen will be 8 feet high and 65 feet long. "I welcome many visitors," Motomochi said, "... but there are many things about their manners that are worrying," such as littering, crossing the road in traffic, ignoring traffic lights and trespassing. The town has reportedly tried other tactics—signs in multiple languages and security guards—to no avail.

Suspicions Confirmed

Ashley Class of Charlotte, North Carolina, was stumped by her toddler's reports of monsters in the wall of her bedroom, NPR reported. For months, Saylor told her mom she could hear something, but Class chalked it up to the stress of a new baby in the house. She and her husband deployed "monster spray" (water) and pretended to look for the monsters. But finally, Class called a pest control specialist, who went into Saylor's room with a thermal camera. "It lit up like Christmas," Class said. "It was floor to ceiling." Behind Saylor's wall was a 100-pound honeycomb and about 50,000 bees, which the beekeeper removed. But not before the bees had done tens of thousands of dollars in damage. "It's been a nightmare," Class said.

A Hard Act To Swallow

Parashuram, 38, a convict in a Karnataka, India, prison, acted quickly to hide his smuggled-in cellphone when guards raided his cell in early April, The Indian Express reported. Instead of stashing the contraband in a pillowcase or toilet, the convicted murderer serving a life sentence swallowed the phone. When he started complaining of stomach pain, he was transferred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where doctors did an ultrasound. On April 25, he went under the knife to remove the phone, which was stuck at the entrance of the small intestine. The phone had been inside Parashuram for 20 days when it was removed; the prisoner recovered from the surgery and was returned to his cell.

Surprise!

When David Loop of Sierra Pacific Furbabies, a feline rescue organization in California, found a box dumped in front of their office in April, the attached note explained that the "kitten" was found "in Mt. Rubidoux hiking path." But when he opened the box, Loop said instantly, "I'm pretty sure this is a bobcat kitten." Sure enough, Newsweek reported, when Loop contacted a local wildlife center, they thought the bobcat kitten was 3 to 5 weeks old. The furball has been transferred to a wildlife center where it will hang out with other bobcats and eventually be reintroduced to the wild.

Most Chatty Criminal

Last September, Stephanie Langley, 55, of East Farleigh, Kent, England, stepped outside the Hare and Hound pub and stabbed her former brother-in-law, Matthew Bryant, to death. She was convicted on May 1, the BBC reported. Although Langley "claimed in court that she had never intended to hurt her victim," she started that violent evening by telling pub-goers, "Get a drink while he's still alive." Then she told Bryant, "You're dead tonight." After she stabbed him three times, witnesses heard Langley say, "I hope he's dead." She told arresting officers she had killed him, was glad she had killed him and was happy to go to jail for it. She'll be sentenced at a future hearing, probably to life.

News You Can Use

Attention Tornado Alley dwellers: On April 30, as violent storms were coursing around the Midwest, two "rare" versions were detected near Loveland, Oklahoma, Fox Weather reported. Meteorologist Stephen Morgan acknowledged that "some strange things" popped up that night. Turns out, more than 98% of tornadoes spin in a counterclockwise direction. But that night, two tornadoes—technically called anticyclones—were found to be spinning clockwise. Morgan said the anticyclonic tornado "rotated around what you could call a 'normal' tornado. What we saw ... was very rare." The anticyclones are typically smaller and weaker than cyclonic storms. There were no reports of injuries in the area.

It's Come to This

Stanislav Netesov of Moscow, Russia, was attacked on April 27 at a bus stop on his way home from work, Oddity Central reported. The assailants took his phone and knocked out one of his teeth. The next day, Netesov went to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to report the attack, but instead of taking his report, they accused him of a crime: dyeing his hair yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Doing so is a punishable offense against the Russian army. Police took his fingerprints, handed him a summons to military enlistment and told him they'd force him to "kiss his native soil in the trenches."

