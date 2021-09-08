click to enlarge

Creme de la Weird

It's back-to-school time all across the country, and in Kentucky, one district has an unexpected challenge in one of its high schools. WLKY-TV reported that high school students in the Meade County school district are attending school dressed as and acting like ... cats. One grandmother is upset because her two grandchildren don't want to go to school anymore. "Apparently, from what I understand, they're called 'furries,'" she said. "They identify with animals. These people will hiss at you or scratch at you if they don't like something you're doing. The students are told they can't wear hats or Budweiser shirts in school, but they can wear cat ears, cat tails, masks, leashes. It doesn't make sense." Superintendent Mark Martin says the problem is being handled on an individual basis, which he can't discuss.

Awesome!

The Vatican in Rome is full of the spoils taken by or given to popes over the centuries, but Pope Francis has a new toy that's delighting him: a foosball table. The Associated Press reported that a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla, presented the pope with the game on Aug. 18, and he immediately struck up a match with Natale Tonini, president of the club. Pope Francis is a big fan of soccer and of his home club, San Lorenzo, in Argentina.

Bright Ideas

• Two Polish companies are joining forces to make construction workers' lives more pleasant, Reuters reported on Aug. 23. Budimex and Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt with a mixture of natural and synthetic oils that neutralize the typical smell of asphalt. "At times one could smell the scent of flowers, which made working more pleasant," said Slawomir Szpak, a foreman for Budimex. The company is planning to introduce the new compound on a wider scale.

• In Canberra, Australia, farmer Ben Jackson recently lost his beloved aunt. He couldn't attend her funeral because of COVID-19 restrictions, so he did the next best thing: He dropped his sheep's food from a truck in the shape of a giant heart, then shot video from a drone as the ewes gathered to eat. "It took me a few goes to get it right ... and the final result is what you see," Jackson told the Associated Press. "That was as close to a heart as I could get it."

Crime Report

Kristin Levine of Bristol, Connecticut, was the victim of a porch pirate on Aug. 23, but the thief was a little unusual: It was a black bear who walked across her driveway with an Amazon package in its mouth, NBC Connecticut reported. Fortunately, the bear wasn't much interested in the contents (toilet paper) and dropped the item in her neighbor's yard. "I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable, so it was a fun afternoon for sure," Levine said.

Compelling Explanation

Erick Minto, 49, walked into a convenience store in Wawa, Florida, on Aug. 17, and asked for free food, The Smoking Gun reported. When the clerk refused, Minto allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at the worker, uttering a quotable line: "Don't make me do something stupid for a Snickers bar." The clerk handed over the candy bar, but Minto left the store without it and later told Pinellas County Sheriff's officer that he was "attempting to trade the knife for a Snickers bar." He was charged with armed robbery.

Animal Attraction

The Antwerp Zoo in Belgium has banned Adie Timmermans from visiting Chita, a 38-year-old male chimpanzee, after their "relationship" has caused him to be ostracized by the other chimps, the Daily Mail reported. Timmermans has come to see Chita every week for the past four years, and the two blow kisses and wave to each other. "I love that animal, and he loves me," Timmermans argued. "I haven't got anything else. Why do they want to take that away?" Chita started his life as a pet, but came to the zoo 30 years ago and is known to be interactive with humans. However, when Timmermans isn't there with him, he spends most of his time alone. "An animal that is too focused on people is less respected by its peers, and we want Chita to be a chimpanzee as much as possible," explained zoo curator Sarah Lafaut.

Creative Criminal

Firearms are hard to come by in Japan, so criminals often resort to makeshift weapons to threaten their victims, including nose hair clippers and kitchen knives. On Aug. 21, Tomoharu Nakamura, 41, of Sapporo, was arrested after trying to rob a convenience store using a lighter, SoraNews24 reported. "Out with the money, or I'll light you up!" Nakamura allegedly said to the store manager, who instead ran to the back room and called police. When officers arrived, Nakamura tried to turn his fierce weapon on them, but they quickly overwhelmed him and charged him with robbery and assault, along with other offenses.

Government in Action

The city of Naples, Florida, has spent more than $340,000 over the last three years suing the owners of seawalls that officials say are in disrepair and pose a danger to citizens, WINK News reported. The city and property owners have gone around and around about who owns the seawalls, and the lawsuits continued even after an engineer hired by Naples determined that only one of the seawalls was actually failing. Finally, in May, an arbitrator declared that the seawalls are owned by the city of Naples. "Procrastination and wasting money of the taxpayers is complete," announced the new mayor, Teresa Heitmann.

Irony

At Harvard University, the president of the organization of chaplains coordinates the campus' assorted religious communities. The New York Times reported that the new president, 44-year-old Greg Epstein, is a bit of a trailblazer in the job: He's an atheist. Harvard chaplains unanimously felt Epstein, who previously served as the university's humanist chaplain, could relate to a growing group of young people who no longer identify with any religious tradition. Epstein grew up in a Jewish family and recognizes the "real need for conversation and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life," he said. "We don't look to a god for answers. We are each other's answers." The chairperson of the nominating committee, the Rev. Kathleen Reed, explained: "We're presenting to the university a vision of how the world could work when diverse traditions focus on how to be good humans and neighbors."

Extreme Reaction

Soccer fans are known to be passionate about their sport, but at a game in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, on Aug. 15, it was the referee who lost control. Davi Bathez issued a red card to a player during an adult league game, which ignited a scuffle amongst players. According to WKRC-TV, Bathez went to his truck and retrieved his firearm, which he fired toward the player and the crowd. Then he hopped in his vehicle and sped away, but police caught up with him quickly and confiscated his .38-caliber handgun. Remarkably, no one was injured in the incident. Bathez was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm.

