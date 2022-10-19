COVID Silver Lining 

Natalie Solomon

Admitting that some good has come out of the pandemic leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. It was such a difficult time for the world; we're still not back to normal, and may not ever be. Despite being plunged into chaos, however, some people were able to start spending their time differently, and focus on things they may not have been able to otherwise.

The Starkillers' frontman Jon Omen shares how forming the band was crucial for the four-piece rock group making it through the hard times. A well-known solo artist in the SLC music scene, Omen was set to head out on tour before the world plunged into disarray.

"We had 20 shows lined up that we had the van packed and everything. And a week before we left, everything started getting canceled. It sucked," he said.

After months of planning, Omen and his crew found themselves full of energy, but with no way to use it. Thus, The Starkillers were born. This group wouldn't have come together had it not been for the pandemic, according to Omen. He teamed up with Chris Panic (bass), Doc Taylor (drums) and Mike Fidel (guitar), and together they began to write new material.

"We started playing more rock-and-roll type of stuff, and songs just started coming from it, and it 100% would not have happened if it wasn't for the pandemic, which in some ways, I'm sad about, but other ways I'm grateful for because this project has just been very easy. It felt like there's been no frustrations and everything has just come together very smoothly," Omen said.

The Starkillers became a safe haven for the group, using music as an escape from what was going on around them. Taylor and Panic had worked together in the past, so there was already good chemistry to work from. Inspired by the likes of The Killers, Foster the People and The Foo Fighters, The Starkillers buckled down and wrote a ton of material. "All of us agreed during the pandemic that everybody narrowed their social circles, that we were going to be each other's social circle for a while. And so we really did just lock ourselves in the studio and we just wrote so much," said Omen.

Currently the band has one single out, "Are You Thinking of Me," but there's plenty more slated for the coming year. "Are You Thinking of Me" is an anthem dedicated to those who have ever struggled with a toxic relationship. Whether you've seen a loved one go through a relationship like this, or have been through one yourself, it's a frustrating and emotional experience that often leads to heartbreak.

"I've seen that firsthand, looking at that friend that is going through that cycle of the really-highs in a relationship and the really-lows, and almost there's a sense of self-abuse that happens [where you're] like, 'Why are you still with this person? You see how they're treating you?' And after a while, they got stuck in all of our heads. So we decided to make that the central theme," said Omen. The single is made for singing along; it's heartfelt and has catchy hooks that will be stuck in your head for days.

While The Starkillers enjoy creating music that audiences can have fun and resonate with, they also love being huge nerds; the group is soaked with sci-fi, space and cyberpunk vibes. They especially lean into the cyberpunk theme, and how the aesthetic pairs with the ideas of a scary dystopian future. "It is almost parallel to the feeling today, where it feels like everybody in some sense feels very stressed about the future," said Omen. "It feels like we just can be a cog in a giant machine that we have no control of. So we really settled into those aesthetics ... because I feel like it connects with a lot of people and it's almost where we're headed."

The Starkillers are feeling excited as they gear up to release more music and play live for fans. Omen explains that one of their main goals as a band is to create music that helps listeners forget their worries, even for just a few minutes. "We wanted to write songs that when we perform for them live, people would have a great time and love that," he said. "By the end of the show, hopefully they'll be fans and have made a few friends from the show, and then we'll come back to the next one."

It's important to stay tuned and watch for more from The Starkillers. According to Omen, they're getting ready to release more material, and feedback from fans is appreciated. "People can come and talk to us. Which songs do you like? What type of songs do you want us to write more of? I really just love hearing from people," he said. "I just want people to have a great time with us and that's the most important thing, because I think music is a great form of connection."

New music from the band will be released steadily on streaming services, but if fans want to hear The Starkillers' debut album in its entirety from the beginning, they can purchase it from the band's website, thestarkillers.com. The next chance to catch The Starkillers live will be at the Illuminate Festival in Salt Lake Nov. 11 - 12 at Library Square and The Leonardo. Find information for this free event at illuminatesaltlake.org.