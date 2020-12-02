 Cotton Bottom Reopening | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

December 02, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Cotton Bottom Reopening 

The latest local foodie news.

click to enlarge dine_backburner_2.png

Cotton Bottom Reopening
Once the local foodie community learned of the Bar X Group's purchase of local favorite The Cotton Bottom (6200 S. Holladay Boulevard, thecottonbottom.com), we eagerly checked social media for updates on this historic brewmance. Recently, the team at Bar X released word that the newly revamped restaurant will be opened at the end of 2020. Seeing as though it's officially the last month of the year, we figure it's safe to say that we'll be enjoying some of Cotton Bottom's famous garlic burgers and mugs of frothy beer within the next few weeks. This is a moment that we've all been waiting for, and we'll accept it as an omen that 2021 will be a better trip around the sun.

Fermentation Seminar
If you're just now getting into the pandemic-stoked trend of at-home sourdough bread making, then the team at Mountain West Hard Cider (425 N. 400 West, 801-935-4147, mountainwestcider.com) have something for you. On Dec. 7, the distillery will host local baker Kathleen Larsen who will walk attendees through a fermentation seminar that outlines the proper methodology for making sourdough starter. In addition to learning how to bake some delicious sourdough, the seminar will feature tastings of other fermentation-friendly items such as cider and kombucha. The $25 ticket includes all materials and all tasting menu items, and social distancing protocols will be in place. The event lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased via Ticketleap.com

Barrio Closes
A Central Ninth taco goliath has fallen. Recently, the team at Barrio (282 E. 900 South) announced their decision to close their downtown taqueria. Since Barrio opened, I was a fairly regular visitor. I will always remember ordering up three or four of their excellently prepared street tacos and slathering them up with some fresh habanero salsa for a quick lunch or hanging out on their stellar patio with a big plate of nachos and a cool glass of their homemade horchata. It was one of my favorite spots for a bite and some people watching, and I'll miss those fleeting moments spent scarfing down tacos while reading a book on the corner of Third and Ninth. All the best, Barrio.

Quote of the Week: "Fermentation and civilization are inseparable." –John Ciardi

