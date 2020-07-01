 Costly Devotion | Opinion | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

July 01, 2020 News » Opinion

Costly Devotion 

Taking a Gander: Tough guys support the king of fools

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

One thing is crystal clear. The next president will be forced to replace all the White House carpets. Despite the president's troop of full-time pooper scoopers, there's simply no way to keep up with his doo-doo. It's a rare day when Trump doesn't make yet another pile.

Really? How much should you risk to support a leader like Trump—such as not wearing a mask, demonstrating your loyalty by downing a gallon of Dollar Store bleach, helping Make America Great Again by inserting an IV and letting the household disinfectant rip, or attending a Trump campaign rally where the Trump organization has systematically removed the social-distancing stickers from the bleachers while venue owners scream "foul?"

Does loyalty to DJT mean believing Pinocchio Pence when he claims we've "made truly remarkable progress," the "curve has been flattened," cases likely are down, and the president has done an amazing job with the COVID-19 "cold?" Does being a Trumper mean you have to endorse the actions of police as they cleared peaceful demonstrators from D.C.'s Lafayette Park using OC Scat Shells (tear gas)—all so Trump could have his sanctimonious photo op, holding up a Bible that could have been lifted from a motel room?

You tell me: Does being a Trump supporter require propping up your grandma in her favorite chair and being unwilling to admit that the president's recommendation for hydroxychloroquine killed her? Maybe being a Trump Republican means watching the chemically burned King of Fools demonstrating his porn-quality virility by refusing to wear a face mask.

It is no secret Donald Trump uses the frustrated, uneducated, red-necked caveman-carryovers as his personal cheering section. But you, my Utah friends? Do you really need to be a part of this horrifying disaster?

I just don't get it. At some point, Trump supporters need to embrace the reality that they've been played for fools. It takes conscious effort to ignore the facts. Some 18,000 lies have come from the horse's mouth. Even Trump's inner circle of supporters and appointees are forced to acknowledge he often contradicts his official spokesperson when they attempt to clean up the doo-doo he leaves on the floor.

Of course, Trump's statement that he's asked his people to do less COVID-19 testing—because testing reveals more cases—was immediately disclaimed by Trump's staff, who, instead, characterized POTUS's lunacy as "just joking."

But then, the president made sure that his remarks were clarified. He insisted he was absolutely serious. Since that day, he has demonstrated his spoken intent, withholding funding from a number of prominent and essential high-volume testing sites, creating unnecessary risk to American citizens. In a sense, the president's recklessness has made him our nation's most successful serial killer. Thousands have died because he failed to act in a rational and sane way.

If the president's COVID-19 response had been his only leadership failure, that should have been enough to send Republicans out looking for an alternative. Nope! That's not the way it works. Remember, being a "Trumper" means wearing no mask and showing how tough you are by following your leader. Utah is a relatively well-educated population, but that doesn't seem to matter. Its Republican base is fully committed to the president.

A few weeks ago, I went fishing in central Utah. It was an opportunity to escape the health threats associated with the local concentration of population. And, of course, it was an opportunity to enjoy natural beauty. The fishing was great, but, on the way home, I was reminded of Utah's most serious pandemic. I'm not talking about COVID-19. I'm talking about something much more serious—the epidemic of ignorance and stupidity that allow our state to continue supporting the president.

As I passed through a small town, I noticed a conspicuous American flag in the middle of a front lawn. Just below that glorious banner was an equally imposing Confederate flag, along with a MAGA placard. Hopefully, the person who lived there wasn't your "typical" Utahn—most of whom would likely not endorse the revival of the Confederacy and the slavery it fought to perpetuate. But, then again, I'm not so sure. The flag-waving, Trump-worshippers of Utah tend to embrace ignorance and incompetence.

I realize those are harsh assessments, but I'm not sure how better to describe the blind allegiance of his followers.Like a crowd of lemmings bent on doing their graceful, terminal swan dives over the precipice, Utah's majority continues to support a president who is dishonest, idiotic and treasonous. Even giving him the benefit of the doubt, he's become the No. 1 enemy of America's hope to ever become great again while leading his followers into a false sense of security at a time when they ought to be damned scared.

Although the novel coronavirusis very much front-and-center—and something that our president has fumbled horribly—our constitution itself is frighteningly under siege.

My wife, Carol, received her master's degrees in English literature and religion studies from Aberdeen University in Scotland. Whenever I have a question about world religious philosophies, I turn to her.

"Carol," I recently asked, "if Trump is reincarnated, what will he be?"

I should have predicted her answer: "Cockroach."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

More Opinion »

More by Michael S. Robinson Sr.

  • Peek-A-Boo

    Taking a Gander: The White House nursery is hard at work
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Jun 24, 2020

  • Walled Off

    Taking a Gander: Trump's not-so Great Wall symbolizes all his dealings
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Jun 17, 2020

  • Liar, Liar

    Taking a gander: naked from the waist down
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Jun 10, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Opinion

  • Jesus Was a Capricorn

    Smart Bomb: The completely unnecessary news analysis
    • by Christopher Smart
    • Jul 1, 2020

  • Peek-A-Boo

    Taking a Gander: The White House nursery is hard at work
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Jun 24, 2020

  • Confederate Flags and Up Yours

    Smart Bomb: The completely unnecessary news analysis
    • by Christopher Smart
    • Jun 24, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Climate Change Alert

    Regardless of what the founding fathers envisioned, today, they rest uneasily in their graves, wondering if their dreams will survive.
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Nov 28, 2018

  • Utah and Somalia: Not So Different

    This barbaric practice has been renounced by the World Health Organization, and many enlightened countries have enacted laws to stop it.
    • by Michael S. Robinson Sr.
    • Apr 3, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation