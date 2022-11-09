click to enlarge

Cost of Living

No worries, old white people. "They" will not replace you, because you have already replaced them. You may be racist if you think that we are being overrun by diversity—a term which, BTW, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas claims not to understand the meaning of. Just look at the housing market, which the Deseret News did recently. It's being "dominated by white, older buyers." Eighty-eight percent of all homebuyers are white, and "only 8% of buyers were Hispanic Americans, 3% were Black Americans and 2% were Asian Americans," said a report from the National Association of Realtors. Young people are also being priced out of the market, and a lot of sales are now by cash. Utah is building like there's no tomorrow, but it's mainly upscale. "Prices continued upward in 2021, and now more than 50% of Utah households can't afford to buy. For renters, realities are even more challenging," reports the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Sugar High

With housing in the news, let's talk about Sugar House, if you even remember it. You may have noticed that streets are blocked now following a huge fire at the luxury living and retail complex that was once derisively called the Sugar Hole. The Residences at Sugar Alley were to be two, six-story wings with 189 luxury apartments, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. While admirers still talk about the area as drawing small, eclectic businesses, many of those have been pushed out as clusters of towers fill the void. One of our biggest fears is the loss of independently owned small businesses in Sugar House," saidBrandon Hill, co-chair of the Sugar House Chamber of Commerce. While change is inevitable, maybe density of this kind with a price tag out of reach for many isn't. The Sugar Hole demons are trying to tell us something.

Fight for the Future

Even if the kids aren't able to buy or rent a home, they can light the flame of hope for the future. A group of teenagers—yes, teenagers—has sued the state for promoting fossil fuels, the stuff that's affecting their health and the air they breathe, FOX13 News reports. And just to demonstrate how little the state thinks of their lives: "The Constitution does not protect a right to a clean environment," assistant Utah Attorney General Jeffrey Teichert argued. Oh, and he told the teens to ask the Legislature to help, like they "always" have in business-centered Utah. "The 94-page complaint singles out five policies dating back to 1979 that the group says 'directs the maximization, promotion and systematic authorization' of Utah's oil, gas and coal industries," the Deseret News reports. We'll see soon enough if these children have standing in a lawsuit over their survival.