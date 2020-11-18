 Conspiracy Mongers | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

November 18, 2020

Conspiracy Mongers 

Recall Sprawl?, Fremont to Keep the Peace

Conspiracy Mongers
Does anyone have buyer's remorse yet? The Utah elections are done, and let's just say that if voters didn't pay attention before, they probably don't care now. This is the state of affairs concerning Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and presumptive congressional winner Burgess Owens. Reyes, just re-elected to his Republican stronghold as attorney general, saw fit to immediately run off to Nevada in search of voter fraud. The Nevada governor sent him packing. Owens, who appears to have won the 4th Congressional District seat, has been spewing Trumpist conspiracy tropes and even saying the Democrats were trying to steal the election, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. It just gives rise to new and inventive T-shirts: "Will you shut up, man?" and, as Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford is said to have asked of Reyes, "Frankly, mind your own business."

Recall Sprawl?
The front page of The Salt Lake Tribune offered a back-to-the-future vision of sprawling suburbia. And they said it was a good thing. Few commenters favored the idea, with one even describing it as nothing more than a sales pitch from real-estate developers. "To offer enough affordable homes and keep the state's economy on the mend in the COVID-19 era, cities and developers may need to do something radical. They may need to go back in time," the Trib reported. It was a call to develop "smart" sprawl, meaning homebuyers want more single-family houses with spacious lots. "Last time I was in downtown SLC," one commenter said, "I saw numerous apartments with banners saying things such as 'Plenty of availability' and 'Move in now!' yet the average rent on a one bedroom/one bath was in the ballpark of $1,300 a month." Expect downtown rents to keep rising while homelessness looks for a solution.

Fremont to Keep the Peace
Bet you didn't know that Fremont Island, in the middle of the Great Salt Lake, was part of the city of Hooper. Maybe you didn't even know there was a Fremont Island. In fact, there are lots of them, some submerged when the waters rise. "The major islands, such as Antelope, Stansbury and Fremont Islands, as well as some of the minor islands, are actually mountain ranges that poke up above the lake," the Utah Geological Survey says. And while visitors stream onto Antelope, Fremont has offered a quiet repose—until developers proposed 10,000 to 12,000 housing units on the island with two causeways connecting it to the mainland, according to the Ogden Standard-Examiner. Not so fast. The Palladium Foundation of Salt Lake City has purchased the island with plans to preserve its natural beauty for future generations. Well, that worked.

