 Conservative Blame Game | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

June 30, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Conservative Blame Game 

Unhappy Campers, Can We Handle the Truth?

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Conservative Blame Game
If you heard a recent podcast of The Daily, you'd know that Dr. Anthony Fauci is worried about the get-tough-on-China strategy. If you piss off China, he says, you'll never get the cooperation needed to track down the source of COVID-19, whatever it is. But pissing off China is trendy in the conservative blame game that resists taking responsibility for anything. Utah leaders also want to blame China—for the state's high ozone levels, 10% of which they argue originates in Asia. Fearing the feds could impose mandatory limits on local emission sources, three "elected leaders" told the EPA that emission reductions would "likely result in lasting consequences for the state's economy with negligible impacts on ozone pollution," The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Even if only 20% of the ozone is locally generated, that 20% is something the state can control. But let's blame China.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Unhappy Campers
Speaking of the economy, the poor and middle class may be literally left out in the cold. Let's start with Utah County where the homeless population is but a fleeting shadow—out of sight, out of mind. Since 2017, Provo has kept the unsheltered from camping in public spaces. The Salt Lake Tribune notes that police have given more than 140 camping citations since then. While the homeless try to find a place to sleep, the middle class searches for affordable housing, while rents increase up to 5 percent each year. Farther south near Moab, the rising 1 percent may be paying $600 a night to stay in a luxury tent near Canyonlands National Park, leaving only a sliver of public space to experience Looking Glass Rock. Residents are complaining, but a resource specialist for the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration told the Moab News, the "sacred lands" they manage "must be used for the sole purpose to generate money."

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Can We Handle the Truth?
Journalism, if not free speech and truth itself, are at a crossroads. BYU's Daily Universe has competition, but it's anyone's guess how long that will last. Students fled the Universe to start the Prodigal Press in an effort to report on the taboo reality of the university, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. At BYU, reporters couldn't touch anything critical of the church and had to avoid topics of drugs, sex education, birth control, evolution and other "claims of science." Meanwhile, the Legislature continues to stand against any "divisive" topics in schools—even universities—ever since Critical Race Theory became a thing. Some likened the censorship efforts to the Red Scare of the McCarthy era of the late '40s to 1950s. But truth telling is dangerous at a highly emotional and partisan time as On the Media told in a story of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

Trending

The Good-Vibe Tribe (Part 2)
Fresh Mountain Music
Sugar and Spice
Go Fourth
Show-goin' Again
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Uintah Sex?

    Utah lives up to its prude reputation, but by all means, put those scandalous phrases on a license plate. Plus, the aspirational thought of renewable energy 10 to 30 years from now.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 22, 2020
Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation