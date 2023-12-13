Commercial retail, office, and industrial brokerage of Salt Lake City 

There are very few companies in America that are directly responsible to the growth and rise of an entire city. Real estate agency InterNet Properties is one such company. InterNet Properties' thriving entrepreneurial spirit has given life to a once insipid downtown Salt Lake City since its doors opened in 1994. Local businesses have found homes along the Main Street spectrum—look inside one of the many shops, companies and restaurants, and you're more than likely to see more than one business that InterNet Properties helped usher into their establishments. That's just downtown.

Heading the vanguard of InterNet Properties was Vasilios Priskos, who lost his lengthy battle to cancer in October 2017. He was a fry-cook-turned-real-estate-mogul, though, of all of his lifelong accomplishments, he was most proud of his sons—Christian, Nico, Alexander and Aristotle. The two eldest of the litter, Christian and Nico, have been brought up in the intricacies of the company.

Vasilios lived by the virtues that hard work, patience and humility are the keys to business success.

The family atmosphere of the bustling business will ensure that InterNet Properties will achieve new heights as they work with the community in commercial retail, office and industrial brokerage services. Thanks to all of the hardworking agents and support staff that make the company special, they will continue working with the community, the city and the state in offering brokerage services across all asset types.

Investing in downtown is about more than making money; it's more than just buildings. It is part of Vasilios' legacy that lives on through all of the agents and employees woven within the fabric of InterNet Properties. Downtown's success has been a part of the vision of InterNet Properties since its inception, and the company is an integral part of the future of Salt Lake City.