click to enlarge

Coachman's Dinner and Pancake House Closes

Coachman's Dinner and Pancake House (1301 S. State Street), an iconic piece of State Street architecture for nearly 50 years, has officially closed. Notice of this closure showed up on the restaurant's marquee a few weeks ago, and the news quickly went viral on social media. Coachman's owner Mike Nikols has plans to convert the property into a commercial/residential zone where we'll see another set of condos and businesses appear over the next few years. With the imminent closure of Blue Plate Diner on the horizon, it's clear that we're going to be looking at a very different cityscape for the Sugar House area—for better or worse.

Virtual Empanada Fest

After getting delayed last year due to COVID-19, the first annual Empanada Fest (empanadafestslc.com) will be taking place on May 1. Event organizers have created a virtual festival that allows empanada lovers to preorder boxes of the delightfully savory stuffed pastries from several local businesses. As empanadas are a universal food, this year's festival has samples from Argentina's Best Empanadas, Delicius Family Bakery, Jamaica's Kitchen and Namash Swahili Cuisine. You've still got a bit of time to preorder your empanada samplers online—the cut off day is April 29. Once you've placed your order, you can select a pickup location that works best for you. May your weekend be filled with a plethora of delicious local empanadas.

Hidirellez Festival

A Turkish spring festival known as Hidirellez will be making its way to the Salt Lake Valley on May 6 thanks to a few local businesses. Kahve Café (kahvecafeslc.com), Spice Kitchen Incubator (spicekitchenincubator.org) and Brownies Brownies Brownies (browniesx3.com) have joined forces to bring this cultural celebration of springtime to life. According to the event page, Hidirellez attendees typically write down their wishes for the year on a scrap of paper and tie them to a tree branch during, so attendees can buy different boxes packed with brownies, baklava and a complete wish fulfillment kit during the festival. The event will take place at the Brownies Brownies Brownies storefront (1751 S. 1100 East) from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Quote of the Week: "A nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for people; it does for me." –Audrey Hepburn