City Weekly's Mutha Clucker

In keeping with City Weekly's affection for comfort foods of all stripes, it's hosting a tribute to beer and chicken at The Gateway (18 N. Rio Grande St.) on Saturday, June 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The Mutha Clucker brings the finest chicken joints in town together with standout breweries and distilleries for a night of tasty food and drink. Several different varieties of chicken are provided by local restaurants such as Jamaica's Kitchen, Penguin Brothers, Taste of Louisiana and T's Bar and Grill. Epic Brewing Co., Red Rock, Dented Brick Distillery, Sugar House Distillery and Five Wives Vodka among others, provide drinks.

Westside Festival

Organized as part of the Restore North Temple (restorenorthtemple.com) community initiative, the Westside Festival celebrates the talents and diversity of the North Temple neighborhood. The event includes art, performers, a beer garden and local food from Maile's Mixx, DaKine Grindz and Udder Rivals. Those interested in turning North Temple into one of downtown Salt Lake's grand avenues can also learn more about the Restore North Temple initiative. The festival takes place Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 S. 800 West). Admission is free and includes plenty of activities for the whole family.

Master Food Preserver series

When it comes to the scientific and academic perspective on food, Utah State University can always be trusted to provide some serious insight. This week, the Salt Lake extension of the USU campus hosts a three-day educational series focusing on the artistic and scientific principles behind food preservation. If it involves freezing, fermenting, canning or preserving, you can bet there'll be some expert-level teaching and learning going on. Tickets can be purchased for the entire three-day series from June 25-27 or for individual days via Eventbrite. Sessions are held in the Zion Building at the Utah State Fairpark (155 N. 1000 West).

Quote of the Week: "I like chicken a lot because chicken is generous, that is to say it's obedient. It will do whatever I tell it to do."

—Maya Angelou

