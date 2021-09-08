Citizen Revolt: Week of September 9 

click to enlarge

Local Media Now

Utahns have been trying to "save" local newspapers—most prominently The Salt Lake Tribune—for years. As the arc of local news changes, you may wonder what's happened to your favorite rag. Even the Deseret News, with all of its church funding, has struggled and no longer prints a daily paper. "Local news fosters civic engagement, holds public officials accountable and is broadly seen as more trustworthy than national news," writes the Hinckley Institute of Politics, which will present The Role of Local Media. Panelists from the Tribune, the Deseret News, and the University of Utah political science department will examine how different ownership and funding models affect news coverage, and what is at stake when we lose local news outlets.Has all of the change had an impact on the public? Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018 or Virtual, Monday, Sept. 13, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3BFTEwa

Clean the Weber River

People are trashy. If you live or play by the Weber River, you'll see the signs of human waste and degradation. The conservation group Fish for Garbage invites you to "remove garbage from the waterway to restore a healthy riparian ecosystem, enjoy the outdoors, make some friends and win prizes" at its annual Weber River Cleanup. Debris that accumulates in rivers, lakes or oceans can smother natural habitats, alter the amount of light entering underlying waters and deplete oxygen levels in the water. Humans can turn this around and save aquatic organisms as well as this natural riverway. Lunch will be offered. Weber River Float parking lot off Interstate 84 in Croydon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3DIkmWD

Watch the Gerrymander

This is your time to watch and attend public meetings of the Legislature as they take part in the decennial effort of redrawing the state's political boundaries. While voters approved Proposition 4 to create an independent redistricting commission, that commission is only advisory. The ultimate decision on boundaries will be up to the Republican-dominated state House and Senate. However, public pressure and eyes on the process could persuade lawmakers to be fair. Check out each public meeting of the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee in Ogden, Logan, Orem and Salt Lake City. Thursday, Sept. 9: 2 p.m.—Ogden Station Browning Theater, 501 Wall Ave., Ogden; 7 p.m.—Mount Logan Middle School, 857 N. 200 East, Logan.

Monday, Sept. 13: 6 p.m.—Grand Ballroom, Utah Valley University, 800 W. University Pkwy, Orem.

Tuesday, Sept. 14: 7 p.m.—North Star Elementary, 1545 Morton Drive, SLC. Free/hybrid. https://bit.ly/2WLdffC

What About The Commission?

Not to be confusing, but the gerrymandering project includes both the Legislature and the voter-supported Utah Independent Redistricting Commission. Come hear a panel that includes Gordon Haight, the commission's executive director, former Democratic Rep. Karen Hale and Republican Sen. Lyle Hillyard. At Redistricting Utah, they will discuss the progress, hopes and work of the commission. Virtual, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3BGdWpe