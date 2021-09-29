Citizen Revolt: Week of September 30 

click to enlarge

Candidates on Homelessness

Homelessness is on the Salt Lake City ballot this November, so as you decide who you're going to vote for, you should first know their plan. Crossroads Urban Center has been sponsoring Salt Lake City Candidate Forums on Housing and Homelessness with almost all of the candidates this term. And there are a lot of them. There are elections in districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. If you don't know which district you vote in, check out this map (https://bit.ly/3ENSi4D). And to check out who's running, look here (https://bit.ly/2ZtvdEf). Candidates will be asked about people camping outside in the winter, what to do with federal money from the American Rescue Plan, affordable housing and how to care for homeless families and children. If you missed districts 2 or 3, you can find recordings on the Crossroads website. Virtual, Thursday, Friday & Monday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 4, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/39trRTp

Women's March Redux

No, we still haven't passed the Equal Rights Amendment, and yes, we're still fighting to protect women's reproductive rights. But the constitutional right known as Roe v. Wade is under attack—again. Women have been marching on the U.S. Capitol since 2016, after the far-right won with the election of Donald Trump. "From the crisis facing women in Afghanistan to the abortion ban in Texas, how did we get here, and where do we go from here?" organizers ask. They will present the Feminist Future Series every Wednesday, from Sept. 29-Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. to help you understand how race, class, sexuality and gender shape our communities. Join the SLC UT Women's March, City and County Building, 450 S. State, Saturday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3nXQ2lg

Women in Leadership

Speaking of women, how about hearing from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who joined Gov. Spencer Cox's administration after serving eight years in the state Senate. "She gained a reputation as a strong conservative, a champion for government transparency and a vocal advocate for women and families," say organizers of A Fireside Chat with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson on Women and Leadership. Henderson will answer questions on "why, where and how women today are needed to influence, impact and lead in all settings." If you want answers, don't miss this. USU Brigham City Campus & Virtual/register, 989 S. Main, Brigham City, Friday, Oct. 1, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3nZ2Bgd

Districts 'R' Us

Every week, City Weekly is highlighting public hearings on the redistricting process around the state. You voted for a Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, so—unless you want to be gerrymandered—you ought to find out what it's doing and support it now. This week, check out the UIRC Public Hearing—Glendale neighborhood. Suazo Business Center, 960 W. 1700 South, Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3zDpVSM