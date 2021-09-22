Citizen Revolt: Week of September 23 

click to enlarge

Stop the Gerrymander

This is your last chance to weigh in on the redistricting process—something that takes place only once every 10 years after the census. After a bevy of public hearings from both the Legislature and the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, maps will be drawn and sent to the all-powerful Legislature to make the final cut. You can have an influence on where they draw those boundaries. Attend any or all of the Legislative Redistricting Committee Public Hearings and/or the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission Public Hearings. In-person or virtual: Friday, Sept. 24, Cedar City, 1 p.m. and Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 25, St. George, 10 a.m. and Ephraim, 11 a.m., free. utahredistricting.org

Supreme Court Preview

Despite the exhortations to the contrary, the U.S. Supreme Court is bathed in partisan politics. Take a few minutes to explore what the justices will be ruling on in their next session at Supreme Court Preview of the 2021-2022 Term. The list of topics on the court's docket includes abortion, the 2nd Amendment, religious liberty, disability discrimination, national security and more. Two distinguished Supreme Court litigators will take you through cases like New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, which looks at whether New York's restrictive firearm licensing violates the Second Amendment. Or there's Carsen v. Makin, in which the high court will determine whether a state violates the First or 14th amendments if it excludes religious schools from publicly funded student aid. Virtual, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3E19SBK

Climate Strike

The world is killing itself, and most people recognize that climate change is the reason. Still, they do nothing. "The time to act on climate change is now," say the youths leading Global Climate Strike, which culminates in a march to the state Capitol. Without a swift and dramatic reduction in carbon emissions, the effects of climate change will be catastrophic, according to warnings from the International Panel on Climate Change. "Parents, grandparents, teachers and government officials: Do you love us, do you love your children?" asks 14-year-old Natalie Roberts. "If you truly did, we wouldn't be scared to death about what our future will hold. We wouldn't be striking weekly to demand action on the climate crisis you have caused." Washington Square Park, north side, 451 S. State, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3CjVT8A

Candidate Forums

It's that time of year when politics goes wild and candidates try to get their message out to the public. Be a better voter and check out some of these important events before the election. Cottonwood Heights Candidate Forum features the city's Council Districts 3 and 4 and mayoral race. Bountiful Meet the Candidates: General Election features four city council candidates and three mayoral candidates. Cottonwood: Cottonwood City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3kiYyZZ Bountiful: Bountiful City Hall, 795 S. Main Street, Bountiful, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3zh26A9