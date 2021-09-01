Citizen Revolt: Week of September 2 

click to enlarge

Hold Lawmakers Accountable

This is your chance to see how the Legislature really works, how they perpetuate their own power or maybe—just maybe this time—how they give you a voice in politics. The Legislative Redistricting Committee has begun scheduling electronic meetings for the next three months. City Weekly will update you every week on these important open meetings. Every 10 years following the Census, the Legislature must redraw political boundaries to ensure equal representation. Utah has long been politically gerrymandered to benefit the majority party. While that may continue, you have a chance to weigh in about which communities you most identify with. A parallel effort continues with the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, but the Legislature has the final say. So, pay attention and turn up. Virtual or 30 House Building, 350 N. State St., Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/2WuJUoR

How To Talk About Race

There's been a lot of talk about Critical Race Theory, but the real issue in this country is how to talk about race and our past mistakes without all the political pushback. "Reframing the Conversation brings together experts from across campus and the community to spark important conversations around racism, othering, and safety," organizers say. The University of Utah is holding multiple conversations around the questions of equity, diversity and inclusion, this week at Reframing the Conversation: Inclusive Histories Matter. "While continuing to identify and remove barriers and bias incidents targeting our campus community, persistent strides towards an institution where every member is given the opportunity to be educated on equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts will remain at the forefront of our work." Virtual or J. Willard Marriott Library, 295 S. 1500 East, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/38fpPWv

Defending Against Cyber Attacks

It seems like every week we hear of another major company or government agency being hacked for ransom. And there doesn't seem to be an end to it, or a solution beyond paying up. Join Admiral Michael Rogers on Confronting the Challenging Cyber Landscape to hear about the efforts being made to address this persistent and growing problem. "The complexities of cybersecurity require a relationship between the private sector and the government but that has proven challenging," organizers say. "Global cyber ransomware, espionage, and targeted attacks could lead to an expansion of attacks on critical infrastructure, U.S. national security, and economic targets. Policymakers have sprung into action in recent years." Virtual, Thursday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mDoWQ0