Citizen Revolt: Week of October 7 

click to enlarge

Barely Breathing

We keep getting told that it's too late or it's almost too late, that climate change is changing in the worst way possible. It's not just that we're witnessing unrelenting droughts or unstoppable fires. It's that our very breath is being taken away, and politicians prefer to equivocate rather than act. "What should be our top priorities for reducing pollutants? What concrete steps can we take today that will bring a real return in better air quality? What are the obstacles?" Those are the questions that may be answered at A New Administration, a New Air Quality Strategy? The Utah Foundation will hit up Department of Environmental Quality executive director Kim Shelley about what the state is doing. Panelists also include Kim Frost, executive director of the Utah Clean Air Partnership, and David Garbett, executive director of O2 Utah. The inversion is coming, so is the inland port. Get the answers you need now. Virtual, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/3EXgOQV

Black History Celebration

OK, this is not Critical Race Theory, unless you want to deny our American heritage—both the vibrant diversity and horrific struggle of this nation. Tell the Story: 2021 Day of Remembrance Celebration & History Conference is a two-day event in which you'll hear presentations from the Buffalo Soldier Working Group and Black Women Working Group. Did you know that Utah is one of the few states where the Black population celebrated Emancipation Day all the way back in the 1800s? The Soldiers at Fort Duchesne bring to light a graphic novel project for telling family stories by creating comics. You'll hear about the first African American to graduate from West Point, and who served at Fort Douglas. Hybrid/University of Utah Black Cultural Center, 95 Fort Douglas Blvd., Friday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.-Saturday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3D5fKso

Check Your Gerrymandering

Time is running out before the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission gives its final district maps to the Legislature. Yes, we know the Legislature and its me-first philosophy. But you can make a difference, first by telling the UIRC what you want and expect, and then by holding your legislators accountable. There are a few UIRC Public Hearings this week for you to attend and comment on. Tell them no gerrymandering! Hybrid/multiple locations: Provo Recreation Center, 320 W. 500 North, Provo, Friday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.; Eagle Mountain City Hall, 1650 Stagecoach Run, Eagle Mountain, Saturday, Oct. 9, 12 p.m.; Tooele City Hall, 90 N. Main Street, Tooele, 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, free. https://uirc.utah.gov/events

Midvale Candidates Night

If you live in Midvale, you'll want to attend this Meet the Candidate Night because you'll need to choose from the gaggle of candidates. The mayor's race has three contenders, and Districts 4 and 5 are offering three more. Voting is your right, and Utah makes elections easy. The work of learning about the candidate field, though, is up to you. Hybrid/Midvale City Hall, 7505 S. Holden St., Midvale, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3uukSU3