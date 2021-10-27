Citizen Revolt: Week of October 28 

click to enlarge

Redistricting Map Hand-Off

You voted for an independent commission to help draw voting district maps. Now is the time to see what the Legislature will do with them. The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission has finished its work and will hand off three maps for each district—congressional, school board and Utah legislative boundaries. The Legislature has given the public a short time to weigh in, but you can still call your state representatives to ask them to do the right thing. Of course, the right thing means no gerrymandering. If you can't be there for the hand-off to the Legislative Redistricting Committee, be sure to call your reps. Utah State Capitol, 30 House Building, 350 N. State, Monday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3GbLTkn

Midterm Mess

You can't believe everything you hear, but there is a lot riding on the 2022 midterm election. Democrats see their thin majority at risk and Republicans see opportunities to grow their base. At The Midterms: What to Expect Next November and Beyond, you will hear about how the midterms matter more than ever "in this divided era, as the country begins a redistricting cycle amid a wave of new laws that will make it harder for Americans to vote." For instance, experts will weigh in on the role and effect of primary voters on the elections. Speakers come from both the Romney and Obama presidential campaigns. Virtual, Thursday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3lXyzIl

Surveillance Economy

Ever worry about how AI has taken over your life? The world is changing rapidly, and it's not just computers. Everything you carry tracks you, your needs and desires—and it's all for profit. At the Tanner Lecture on AI and Human Values with Shoshana Zuboff, she will take you through the myriad changes in "a world in which technology users are neither customers, employees nor products." She argues that they are "the raw material for new procedures of manufacturing and sales that define an entirely new economic order—a surveillance economy." If this scares you, it should. Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 28, 12 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3po1fwa

Mardi Gras Masking

Who doesn't love Mardi Gras, especially if you live in New Orleans? Here we are about to experience Halloween where masking is not only fun, but can be deep and meaningful. Mardi Gras Indians—or Black Masking Indians—are Black carnival revelers in New Orleans, who dress up for Mardi Gras in suits influenced by Native American ceremonial apparel. However, it's not all about men. At Women in Black Masking Traditions, you'll explore the contributions, creations and leadership of women in this movement. You'll hear about their roles as spiritual leaders, Black masking Indians and Baby Dolls, and how their practices "celebrate tradition, challenge assumptions and create space for women as leaders and creators within New Orleans traditions." Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/3b21tAT