Citizen Revolt: Week of October 21 

click to enlarge

The Afghans Are Coming

Everyone has an opinion about Afghanistan—whether we should have stayed, whether we should have left, when and how we should have ended this longest war. But the fact is that Utah is welcoming Afghan refugees now, and it's important for us to understand the factors that brought them here. At Afghanistan: Informing the Debate, a panel of career national security leaders will discuss "our 20 years in Afghanistan and the complex events that are critical to our national security." You will hear about the successes and failures in Afghanistan from the perspectives of military, diplomatic and federal civil servants.And of course, you can weigh in with questions. Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 Central Campus Drive, University of Utah, Thursday, Oct. 28, 12 p.m. Free/register (priority to students) at https://bit.ly/3ACmegU

Multicultural Festival

Utah has the reputation of being all white-bread and conservative, but that has been changing over the years, as the recently released census data shows. The Utah Multicultural Festival will bring people together from throughout the state "to see our Latino multicultural communities proudly displaying their culture through food, music, art and other entertainment." In 1990, Latinos accounted for only 4.9% of the population. By 2020, that number had increased to more than 15%. Minorities as a whole now make up nearly a quarter of the population. Debates around immigration purport that the Latino population is overwhelmingly undocumented, but that is not supported by fact. See what the community has to offer. The Gateway, 400 W. 200 South, Saturday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/30srkjs

Kids and Climate

After the past few months of fires in the West, it's clear that breathing is a huge public health issue. But just as it affects adults, children also suffer, perhaps irretrievably. At Advocating for Children's Health: Tools from the 2021 Lancet Countdown, pediatricians will discuss findings from the Lancet brief, which is due to be released that very day. How do you advocate for children's health in a changing climate? This is the overarching question facing policymakers and the public. "The Lancet Countdown: Tracking Progress on Health and Climate Change is an international research collaboration that monitors and reports annually on the relationship between health and climate, and its implications for national governments." Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/30iTmh4

Draw the Lines

Here's your final chance to tell the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission how you want to be represented for the next 10 years. The commission, formed after passage of Proposition 4, will present its maps to the Legislature soon after this final public hearing. West Valley City Hall, 3600 S. Constitution Blvd., West Valley,Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3FLyvTT