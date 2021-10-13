Citizen Revolt: Week of October 14 

click to enlarge

The Great Remapping

What do you know about redistricting—other than that catchy phrase "gerrymandering?" How do we do it in Utah and how is it that we always come out red and rural when our state is becoming less of both? "What historical issues will drive the debate over new political lines? And what will become of Utah's 4th Congressional District?" Those are the questions that a panel of experts, including legislators who make the final determination, will be answering at Remapping Utah Politics: Redistricting 2021. You don't think it matters, do you? But just look at Utah's 4th District and formerly the 2nd District to see the back-and-forth play out between the two major political parties. Legislators will be joined by the chair of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission and a University of Utah professor. Virtual, Monday, Oct. 18, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3FmPJXF

You Want to Rank What?

Yes, it's election season, and this time 23 Utah municipalities will be experimenting with something called Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). No, you don't have to learn a whole new system of voting. You'll still receive your mailed ballot, but, this time, it's likely to ask you to rank several candidates for the same office. The idea is that if you don't get your first choice, you might get your second. But there are pros and cons to this innovative election system. It's been used in Maine and New York recently with some success. Find out more at this Ranked Choice Voting Panel that includes the Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, who will be charged with making it all work. Virtual, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mtm6v7

Help the Unsheltered

A little rain never hurt anyone, but cold temperatures and snow in the forecast could. Join the Sunday Sort and Salt Lake City Outreach With Unsheltered Utah to pack up essentials like food, water, clothing, shoes, blankets, sleeping bags and hygiene kits and get them to the people who live on the streets. "As we enter the fall season, we will gather warm clothes, boots, jackets and winter clothing again. As temperatures decrease the need for propane, firewood and funds for heating options will grow." Face masks are required and organizers ask that you wear closed-toed shoes. 46 N. Orange St., Sunday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3Dilyil

Redistricting Final Sprint

There are still a few Public Hearings for the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission. Your voice is important. Layton City Hall, 437 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton, Friday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.; Utah State University – Taggart Student Center, 650 N. 800 East, Logan, Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.; Herriman City Hall, 5355 W. Main St., Herriman, Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.—all free. https://uirc.utah.gov/events/