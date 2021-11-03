Citizen Revolt: Week of November 4 

click to enlarge

Got Racism?

You may have read The Warmth of Other Suns, but did you really read it? Did it make a mark on your soul? Americans were more concerned about the European wars in the early 1900s than they were about The Great Migration of Blacks from the South to Chicago. And we are still debating systemic racism in the misunderstood realm of Critical Race Theory. Author Isabel Wilkerson talks about the Social Ethics of Caste and Hierarchy at the Tanner Forum on Social Ethics. "She is an impassioned voice for harnessing history to help us understand ourselves, our country and our current era of upheaval." Virtual, Thursday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3vV1gJx

Mike Lee at the Mic

We know you want to hear Utah's Sen. Mike Lee address the issues of the day, like why he is fighting vaccine mandates, why he opposes the Build Back Better plan, why he thinks the attorney general is overreaching his authority by "bullying" parents, and more. Lee will be on the hot seat in A Conversation with Senator Mike Lee at the Hinckley Institute of Politics. Institute director Jason Perry and Lee "will discuss Senator Lee's policy agenda, his legislative goals and his vision for the future of Utah." Because he is up for re-election next year, now might be a great time to check out that vision of his. Virtual, Thursday, Nov. 4, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3bjAuRj

Who Are the Unknown?

When you think of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, you probably think of one. In fact, there are many individual unknown burials related to the Civil War as well as the remains of 2,111 Union and Confederate soldiers interred beneath the Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns—all at Arlington National Cemetery. It's estimated that half of the Civil War dead were never identified. In honor of Veterans Day, the University of Utah will present Identifying America's Unknown Soldiers, a somber and patriotic task, not unlike the work of identifying the victims of 9-11. Virtual, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3jJ2iDc

Better People's Boundaries

The Legislature just received 12 maps for new congressional, state House and Senate, and School Board voting districts. The question is if they'll honor the people who passed the 2018 Proposition 4 that created the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission? That would mean that lawmakers draw the lines for the voters rather than themselves. Do you think they will? Better Boundaries, the nonpartisan organization that led the initiative, is asking the public to Attend a Meeting of the legislative committee "to show them that yesterday's turnout was not a fluke," organizers say. This only happens once every 10 years, so now is the time to act. Utah Capitol, 350 N. State, 30 House Building, Monday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m. Free/register, https://bit.ly/3EDSAdt