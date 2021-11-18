Citizen Revolt: Week of November 18 

click to enlarge

Breathless Costs

The nations of the world just concluded a major climate conference, but the bad air isn't going away any time soon. A BYU study found that Utahns' life expectancy can be up to 3.6 years shorter because of the state's bad air, and the impact on outdoor laborers is huge. So, can you escape it? Or is that killer air just something you have to live with—or die with? A panel discussion Can You Afford Clean Air? will examine "local and global inequities around clean air, and the compounding effects the lack of clean air has on peoples' lives." The quality of the air you breathe varies dramatically based on where you live—even within a single city. Virtual, Monday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/30qs5ts

Where Have All the Plastics Gone?

You try to do the right thing and recycle, but the larger story of plastic is a complicated one. "Where exactly do plastics end up once they leave the recycling bin?" That's a question the Utah Recycling Alliance seeks to answer in The Story of Plastic—Film Screening and Virtual Panel Discussion. A free screening of the new film The Story of Plastic will help fill out the picture, because it's not only about protecting the oceans, although they are increasingly becoming a plastic dump. Once you've RSVP'd, you can watch the film at your convenience, then join the panel discussion later. Virtual, Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., Free/register at https://bit.ly/30dZtnr

Transgender Rememberance

It's not easy to be gay. It's even harder to be trans, especially in Utah. The Williams Institute estimates that 1.4 million adults identify as transgender in the United States. In Utah, that's about 7,200. This year alone, at least 45 transgender or gender non-conforming people in the country have been fatally shot, or killed by other violent means. At the Transgender Day of Remembrance, advocates will read the names of people lost and memorialize their lives. "Check out Project Rainbow's memorial from Nov. 13-21 at the Salt Lake City County Building facing State Street. Candles will be lit at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 in memory of the lives we've lost." Livestreamed/Utah State Capitol Rotunda, 350 N. State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2-4 p.m. free. https://bit.ly/31QjUHj

Black Reconstruction

You probably learned about the Reconstruction era in school, but since Critical Race Theory has become a thing, you may now realize some of the major gaps in your learning. In Between the Lines: W.E.B. Du Bois: Black Reconstruction, you will revisit Du Bois' 1935 text and his "ground-breaking study of the role African Americans played during the post-Civil War Reconstruction period." Du Bois' said Reconstruction was "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." Virtual, Thursday, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3FdZJBp