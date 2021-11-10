Citizen Revolt: Week of November 11 

click to enlarge

vCritical Sexist Theory

You probably understand cat calls, but now Utah's Susan Madsen has released an academic study called "Sexist Comments & Responses." It starts at something as benign-sounding as Benevolent Sexism, but can graduate to Assumed Incompetence and Direct Aggression. No laughing matter, this culturally accepted treatment of women can adversely affect women's mental health. "Challenges related to things like stress, exhaustion, perfectionism, depression, anxiety and the feeling of not being 'good enough' can halt your positive growth and development," Madsen says. At Strengthening Your Emotional Health as Women, a panel of therapists, authors and experts will discuss emotional well-being and trends in women's mental health. Virtual, Friday, Nov. 12, 12 noon, free. https://bit.ly/3GSvstO

Election Cleanup

Well, it's over, but the remnants of this year's municipal elections are everywhere. You may not even know the candidates, but you can sure see their campaign signs. Maybe the winners will pick theirs up in anticipation of running again, but you may not want to keep your yard signs around forever. Instead of leaving them sticking out of your trash bin, you can participate in Salt Lake City's Political & Yard Sign Recycling Event. First, separate the plastic and metal parts. Corrugated plastic yard signs, whether for political purposes or otherwise, will be accepted. Bring only your own signs, not those in public places or someone else's yard. Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3BJkTpa

Make A Meal

It's almost Thanksgiving, but there are many who are still left out in the cold. Take a little time to Make & Serve Meals at the VOA Center for Women & Children or Make & Serve Meals at the VOA Youth Homeless Resource Center. Volunteers of America have several opportunities to serve. VOA asks that you wear closed-toe shoes, a mask and comfortable clothing. All food is purchased by Love Lake City. VOA Homeless Youth Resource Center, 888 S. 400 West, Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3mLoQW0

VOA Center for Women & Children, 697 W. 4170 South, Murray, Saturday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3BRDNtL

Make Maps Fair

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Legislative Redistricting Committee showed us their maps and sent them on to the full Legislature. Be sure to check out those maps to make sure they're fair to all voters. As we go to press, one House map being considered would put three incumbent Democrats—Brian King, Joel Briscoe and Jennifer Dailey-Provost—in the same House district. Pay attention to what is proposed at the Special Legislative Session, which started on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and could run for up to two weeks. You have two chances to make your voice heard: Call your state representatives to ask that they do the right thing, and if they don't, call the governor and insist that he veto the maps. It's up to you, the voter. https://bit.ly/3ELKG1U