Citizen Revolt: Week of May 6 

Future Preservation

When you think of the preservation movement, do you think about crumbling structures and gray-haired professors? What began with Ann Pamela Cunningham saving George Washington's Mount Vernon in 1853 has changed and is looking to make it relevant to the next generation. If we are to learn from the past, we need to know why and how preservation is a part of the path forward. "Let's expand our toolkit, our understanding of who is a preservationist, and empower each other for the future of our communities!" say organizers of Reconstructing the Preservation Movement. You will see examples of where the movement is going and how it can be more inclusive. Also, visual artist Carlos Carmonamedina will be sketching presentation reflections, and his creation will be revealed just before the live audience Q&A. Virtual, Thursday, May 6, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2Pz59ms

The National Monuments

Here in Utah, the fight to take over the national monuments is heating up along with support for shrinking these public treasures to open them to motor vehicles, mineral extraction and increased tourism. Understanding the National Monuments Debate will help Utahns see how these public lands provide a wide range of environmental benefits. "Granting protective status to these lands generally imposes restrictions on resource development and extraction activities and thus often generates conflict and debate among public and private stakeholders," organizers say. Local legislators and the public are invited to view a special screening of the Patagonia documentary Public Trust: The Fight for America's Public Lands, provided by The Hutchings Museum & Institute. Legislators may respond to the film in an attempt to highlight both sides of the contentious issue. Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point, 2935 North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, Thursday, May 6, 6 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3xzlrNm

The U's Historical Growth Crisis

In the years following World War II, the campus of the University of Utah was witnessing unprecedented growth and administrators were scrambling to find new places for classes, offices and research. Historian Bim Oliver will guide you through The Crisis Campus—The U of U After World War II during this extraordinary period that laid the ground for the campus we see today. Virtual, Wednesday, May 12, 12 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3aPT5EV

End the Phobias

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia is celebrated on May 17, a date to commemorate the 1990 decision to remove homosexuality from the International Statistical Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization. Join the Stephen Lewis Foundation for a conversation about the role of global solidarity in championing health and human rights. At Global Solidarity to End Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, you'll hear diverse perspectives from community-based organizations in East Africa and Canada that are addressing the impacts on these marginalized communities. Virtual, Wednesday, May 12, 9 a.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3xCiqMl