Citizen Revolt: Week of May 5 

Affordable Housing

Do you know what "adaptive reuse" means? It's an important concept in the post-pandemic world where we face a troubling shortage of housing. "The pandemic economy has created an unprecedented opportunity to address historic housing supply shortages through adaptive reuse of existing structures into affordable housing," say organizers of Adaptive Reuse in Post-Pandemic Development. Commercial, retail, hotel and office space could be converted to new housing, but much depends on government policies and a willingness to move forward. "Panelists will discuss the roles of local government, developers, financial institutions and others to facilitate these conversions, including building codes and zoning requirements, partnerships, creative financing solutions and the politics of making it all come together." Virtual, Thursday, May 5, 11:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3vTN3wy

Where There's Smoke

Forty-one percent of home fire deaths occur in properties without smoke alarms, and the risk of dying is 55% lower if you have an alarm. The Red Cross knows this and aims to install free smoke alarms in homes without them during Sound the Alarm. This national event plans to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in 50 at-risk communities. You will be trained on how to install and maintain the alarms at the West Jordan event and others. While some 75% of homes with reported fires had smoke alarms, the rest were mainly in at-risk communities where death by fire was likely. At the Rose Park event, volunteers are needed to place door-hangers and get sign-ups before a May 21 event. LDS Ward House, 7511 S. 2700 West, West Jordan, Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.; Rose Park Neighborhood Center, 754 N. 800 West, noon, https://rdcrss.org/3xZxfuT

Lessons From Ben Franklin

Sure, Ben Franklin was a scoundrel, but he was also a visionary and a leader in civic action. "Join PBS Utah and the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Lab for a screening and discussion about how Benjamin Franklin was an example of civic engagement and leadership, and learn from local student reporters about how civic leaders in Utah are paving the way for the new generation of movers and shakers." Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin Screening & Discussion will demonstrate how history can repeat itself successfully. Politics does not have to be toxic and partisan in a collaborative world. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3vQteGG

Unlikely Environmentalist

Here's a chance to hear adventurer and conservationist Rick Ridgeway as he talks about the five years he spent living in tents during 26 expeditions to the most remote regions of the world. Ridgeway will be speaking about his book Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map at this stop on his Life Lived Wild Book Tour, a special presentation co-hosted by the Utah Sierra Club. Patagonia,2292 Highland Drive, Tuesday,May10, 6:30 p.m. Free/register athttps://bit.ly/3s1EoHq