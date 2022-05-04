 Citizen Revolt: Week of May 5 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

May 04, 2022 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of May 5 

Affordable Housing, Where There's Smoke, Lessons From Ben Franklin, Unlikely Environmentalist

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Affordable Housing
Do you know what "adaptive reuse" means? It's an important concept in the post-pandemic world where we face a troubling shortage of housing. "The pandemic economy has created an unprecedented opportunity to address historic housing supply shortages through adaptive reuse of existing structures into affordable housing," say organizers of Adaptive Reuse in Post-Pandemic Development. Commercial, retail, hotel and office space could be converted to new housing, but much depends on government policies and a willingness to move forward. "Panelists will discuss the roles of local government, developers, financial institutions and others to facilitate these conversions, including building codes and zoning requirements, partnerships, creative financing solutions and the politics of making it all come together." Virtual, Thursday, May 5, 11:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3vTN3wy

Where There's Smoke
Forty-one percent of home fire deaths occur in properties without smoke alarms, and the risk of dying is 55% lower if you have an alarm. The Red Cross knows this and aims to install free smoke alarms in homes without them during Sound the Alarm. This national event plans to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in 50 at-risk communities. You will be trained on how to install and maintain the alarms at the West Jordan event and others. While some 75% of homes with reported fires had smoke alarms, the rest were mainly in at-risk communities where death by fire was likely. At the Rose Park event, volunteers are needed to place door-hangers and get sign-ups before a May 21 event. LDS Ward House, 7511 S. 2700 West, West Jordan, Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.; Rose Park Neighborhood Center, 754 N. 800 West, noon, https://rdcrss.org/3xZxfuT

Lessons From Ben Franklin
Sure, Ben Franklin was a scoundrel, but he was also a visionary and a leader in civic action. "Join PBS Utah and the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Lab for a screening and discussion about how Benjamin Franklin was an example of civic engagement and leadership, and learn from local student reporters about how civic leaders in Utah are paving the way for the new generation of movers and shakers." Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin Screening & Discussion will demonstrate how history can repeat itself successfully. Politics does not have to be toxic and partisan in a collaborative world. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3vQteGG

Unlikely Environmentalist
Here's a chance to hear adventurer and conservationist Rick Ridgeway as he talks about the five years he spent living in tents during 26 expeditions to the most remote regions of the world. Ridgeway will be speaking about his book Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map at this stop on his Life Lived Wild Book Tour, a special presentation co-hosted by the Utah Sierra Club. Patagonia,2292 Highland Drive, Tuesday,May10, 6:30 p.m. Free/register athttps://bit.ly/3s1EoHq

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

Trending

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Citizen Revolt

Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation