 Citizen Revolt: Week of May 26 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

May 25, 2022 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of May 26 

Reproductive Rights, Trigger Law Explained, Book Donations, All About Honest Abe

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Reproductive Rights
Oklahoma just passed a near-total ban on abortion in yet another tone-deaf attempt to control women and their bodies. The latest polls show that 64% of U.S. adults oppose overturning Roe v Wade, but that hasn't stopped the self-righteous right, and Utah is gearing up for the same. Pro Choice People of Utah also need volunteers for this Memorial Weekend Rally for Repro Rights and march to Washington Square. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Sunday, May 29, 1 p.m. free. https://bit.ly/39EVPay

Trigger Law Explained
Rallies and protests aren't going to be enough unless you understand the intense and emotional politics behind abortion bans. Preparing for Utah's Abortion Ban Trigger Law will help you know what's coming and how to advocate for women's health care. "Catherine Weller, LWV of Utah past-president,andKarrie Galloway, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utahwill discuss the current abortion situation in Utah, preparations for anticipated changes, and the impacts on women," organizers say.
Virtual, Tuesday, May 31, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3PA7Zli

Book Donations
Spring cleaning is a great time to get rid of books that someone else might want to read. The City Library is hosting its semi-annual Book Donation Drive, with curbside pickup. "You can drop off gently used books, CDs, DVDs, BluRays and vinyl records. Proceeds from sales of these items help fund library programs throughout the year. Your donated items can take on a new life and spark joy for someone else!" Books are important now during a time of heightened censorship and when support of local libraries sends the message that reading opens minds and hearts. Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/383Re17

All About Honest Abe
On May 30, the country will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. Even if you haven't visited Washington, D.C., you've probably seen the memorial and the bigger-than-life statue of the 16th president on TV, the big screen or in various politician's messaging. But who really is Abraham Lincoln and has he become a hollow symbol without meaning? Certainly, while Americans wrestle with racism and white supremacy, the memorial takes on new context. You can learn about the memorial and the colossal seated figure of Lincoln at Abraham Lincoln and The Lincoln Memorial—100th Anniversary Livestream. "Dedicated in May 1922, it is one of several memorials built to honor an American president. It has always been a major tourist attraction and, since the 1930s, has sometimes been a symbolic center focused on race relations."
Virtual, Thursday, May 26, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3MAZvbF

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

Trending

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Pipe Dreams

    Train-ing Ground, Not-So-Easy Reading
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 25, 2022

  • Citizen Revolt: Week of May 19

    Primary Election Forums, Plan for the Watershed, Rethink Your Landscape, Check Out Central City
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 18, 2022

  • Costs of Living

    Incremental Gains, Party Poopers
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 18, 2022
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation