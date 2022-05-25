Citizen Revolt: Week of May 26 

click to enlarge

Reproductive Rights

Oklahoma just passed a near-total ban on abortion in yet another tone-deaf attempt to control women and their bodies. The latest polls show that 64% of U.S. adults oppose overturning Roe v Wade, but that hasn't stopped the self-righteous right, and Utah is gearing up for the same. Pro Choice People of Utah also need volunteers for this Memorial Weekend Rally for Repro Rights and march to Washington Square. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Sunday, May 29, 1 p.m. free. https://bit.ly/39EVPay

Trigger Law Explained

Rallies and protests aren't going to be enough unless you understand the intense and emotional politics behind abortion bans. Preparing for Utah's Abortion Ban Trigger Law will help you know what's coming and how to advocate for women's health care. "Catherine Weller, LWV of Utah past-president,andKarrie Galloway, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utahwill discuss the current abortion situation in Utah, preparations for anticipated changes, and the impacts on women," organizers say.

Virtual, Tuesday, May 31, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3PA7Zli

Book Donations

Spring cleaning is a great time to get rid of books that someone else might want to read. The City Library is hosting its semi-annual Book Donation Drive, with curbside pickup. "You can drop off gently used books, CDs, DVDs, BluRays and vinyl records. Proceeds from sales of these items help fund library programs throughout the year. Your donated items can take on a new life and spark joy for someone else!" Books are important now during a time of heightened censorship and when support of local libraries sends the message that reading opens minds and hearts. Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/383Re17

All About Honest Abe

On May 30, the country will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. Even if you haven't visited Washington, D.C., you've probably seen the memorial and the bigger-than-life statue of the 16th president on TV, the big screen or in various politician's messaging. But who really is Abraham Lincoln and has he become a hollow symbol without meaning? Certainly, while Americans wrestle with racism and white supremacy, the memorial takes on new context. You can learn about the memorial and the colossal seated figure of Lincoln at Abraham Lincoln and The Lincoln Memorial—100th Anniversary Livestream. "Dedicated in May 1922, it is one of several memorials built to honor an American president. It has always been a major tourist attraction and, since the 1930s, has sometimes been a symbolic center focused on race relations."

Virtual, Thursday, May 26, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3MAZvbF