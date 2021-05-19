Citizen Revolt: Week of May 20 

click to enlarge

Ogden's Asian History

When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, it was largely thanks to Asian workers who came to America in search of opportunity. Eventually, Chinese merchants settled in the railway hub of Ogden, bringing with them the development of a Chinatown and a rich history along 25th Street. With rising anti-Asian sentiment in this country, it's important to remember the contributions of Asian Americans to the growth of the United States. Hidden Voices: Uncovering American Asian Stories in Ogden History "explores some of the historical research methods and resources used to gain a deeper understanding of the city's history and find connections between peoples experiences and those of Ogdenites past and present." This is the second of four events in the series Hidden Voices in Ogden History. Virtual, Thursday, May 27, 1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3hsZIkq

Saltair Walking Tour

Saltair once was a happening place. Couples would make the trip to go dancing in the ballroom and hear music by the greats. "Built in 1893 as the 'Coney Island of the West,' the Saltair Resort was hugely popular through the 1930s, though it faced many threats including receding water levels and fire." Dr. Chris Merritt from the Utah Division of State History will lead a walking tour of the archaeological remains of the old Saltair Resort. If you want to join the Archaeology of Saltair Walking Tour, be sure you're ready to walk along uneven terrain for up to 3 miles. Take your hiking gear, bug spray and a lunch if you want to hang out at the lake. The Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna, Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3uHFKGp

Protest in the Pandemic

For whatever reason, the COVID pandemic has heightened racism and violence. Protest & Pandemic: Racism, Inequality and Violence During COVID-19 will explore movements like MeToo, Black Lives Matter and Stop ESEA Hate, which have gained visibility but also are threatening the right to protest. "How can we emerge from this crisis a more just, equitable society? What has this year of pandemic and protest taught us?" These are questions to be explored along with the bigger issue of the exacerbation of inequality in our society, particularly for Black, East and Southeast Asian and trans communities. Virtual, Saturday, May 22, 9:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3eJ6n8H

Age Discrimination Gets Old

Are you a boomer? Maybe you're a millennial and are already feeling the effects of age discrimination. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act was passed in 1967 to "solve" the problem of people over 40 being passed over in the workforce. Nearly 1 in 4 workers over 45 have been subjected to negative comments from co-workers about their age, and 3 in 5 say they've seen or experienced age discrimination. It's a constant hurdle to finding a new job, especially now that many have lost employment during the pandemic. Find out more during this Age Discrimination Discussion and how you can help dismantle this "ism." Virtual, Wednesday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/33VE4gQ