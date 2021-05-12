Citizen Revolt: Week of May 13 

click to enlarge

LQBTQ Inclusion Rally

Just to bring you up to date, the Utah Supreme Court has ruled in favor of transgender people who want to change their birth certificate "gender markings." Yes, it was the Utah Supreme Court. The U.S. high court also weighed in on trans rights, leaving intact California's ban on government-funded travel to states it sees as having anti-LGBTQ policies. The court rejected Texas's bid to challenge the policy. The battle for equality is far from over, though. FAM Rally to Support LGBTQ Inclusion in Utah Schools is meant "to send a clear message that LGBTQ+ students, families and educators deserve to be represented in Utah schools." Capitol Hill, 350 N. State, Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3h3tlJ9

Industry and Murals

While developments seem to be all about high-rise, big-box construction, South Salt Lake is taking another view—an artistic view. It's called creative place-making, bringing artists and creative people together in a commitment to retain the unique character of a neighborhood in downtown South Salt Lake. At Mural Fest 2021 Artist Meet & Greet Tour, you'll be able to take a self-guided walking or bike tour of this year's 10 new amazing murals and be able to meet the artists along the way (see A&E Essentials for more details). Enjoy live music, entertainment and food trucks. 2250 S. West Temple, Saturday, May 15, 6 p.m, free. https://bit.ly/3sFHT3K

How to Get Historic Rehab Tax Credits

Sometimes rehabilitation seems daunting—and expensive. But there is help and hope for preserving the built environment. "Whether it's in the freshening up of historic apartment buildings for continued residential use or the transformation of warehouses or mills into modern offices or multipurpose retail and recreational spaces, these programs encourage creative thinking in order to maintain the historic character of a building while allowing for its continued use into the future," say organizers of A Look at Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Programs & Projects. Amber Anderson of the State Historic Preservation Office will show you what programs are available through a series of case studies. Virtual, Wednesday, May 19, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3b8h2Yi

Colombia in Revolt

Sparked by an unpopular tax bill, this unprecedented movement of Colombian people has gone far beyond what anyone could have imagined, organizers say. "Less than a week after the beginning of the protests, the right-wing government withdrew the bill. This sets a huge precedent as it is the first victory of the Colombian people in decades." Learn more about it from an eye witness report entitled Colombia in Revolt. The masses have moved to demand the fall of the government altogether. What are the next steps of the movement and what lessons can be drawn? Jonathan Fortich, IMT activist with Colombia Marxista who has been organizing on the ground in Colombia will be speaking. Virtual, Thursday, May 13, 5 p.m. Free/register at tinyurl.com/4jza5c4d