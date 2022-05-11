Citizen Revolt: Week of May 12 

click to enlarge

Keep Roe-Ing

There have already been rallies to express shock and horror at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion on abortion rights (or the lack thereof). And there will be more as women across the country steel themselves for a new era of underground health care. The national group prochoicewithheart is gathering followers for a weeklong protest around the country. And this second annual Defend Roe Rally will have greater urgency than ever. "Last year, we held 121 protests in defense of abortion rights, and we are planning even more for this year! We won't be silenced!" Unlike some recent protests, this is a grassroots and unfunded effort to bring clarity to local representatives. It's important to show up with signs and passion. Share your photos and videos on their Instagram feed. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Sunday, May 15, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3vOk3I0

Identity in Schools

Republican legislators around the country are passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws and succeeding in regulating everything from health care to sports teams, despite experts saying it destroys people's dignity and puts lives at risk. You can start counting now. In March, five states passed such bills as Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, which have turned this into a political wedge issue. "These laws aim to deny trans people the inclusion, dignity and life-saving services they deserve," Robert L. Abreu of the University of Florida told Buzzfeed News. "These laws will only exacerbate mental health disparities trans youth experience due to transphobia." Utah students have been called for better health-care options and education in a state that fears it will spread a trans message. Friends, allies and mentors of the LGBTQ community are invited to join the FAM Rally to send a message to the Legislature. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Wednesday, May 18, 5 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3MVA846

Help Plan Northpoint

The last time anyone looked at Salt Lake's 2200 West corridor was in 2000, and since then, there's been a lot of interest in annexations of nearby unincorporated land and development. "The combined forces present a unique challenge for the city and the balancing of sometimes competing values, such as protecting the Salt Lake City International Airport, preserving agricultural land and wildlife habitat, and recognizing property rights," planners say. Now you have the opportunity to weigh in on its future development and use at a Draft Concepts Workshop for the Northpoint Small Area Master Plan. Don't let developers run over your rights and vision for the area you inhabit. Mosquito Abatement District Building, 2215 N. 2200 West, Monday, May 16, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3l5tlt3

Universal Voting

While voters have been coming out in greater numbers, the U.S. still lags behind other democracies. Twenty-six countries require participation in elections, but the U.S. does not. Join a conversation about Universal Voting with authors E.J. Dionne and Miles Rapoport and New York City Council member Alexa Avilés about how to implement it. Virtual, Tuesday, May 17, 4 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3KP2prC