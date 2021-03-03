Citizen Revolt: Week of March 4 

click to enlarge

Water Resources

No, Utah isn't any Flint, Michigan, but the state's water resources are at risk in a different way. Utah Water Watch, a water-quality education and data collection program, will be answering your questions about the importance of water quality and how to promote stewardship of the state's resources. If you take drinking water for granted, maybe you shouldn't. And how do we handle scarcity in our desert environment? At Utah Water Watch Q&A, you'll learn how to be a part of the solution and monitor our vital waterways and infrastructure. Virtual, Tuesday, March 9, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2P1qG6D

Police Reform in Utah

The Legislature may be adjourning, but there's still much to do. And you might be wondering what lawmakers did to effect good policy around police reform. Coming Together on Police Reform: Legislative Wrap-up is the final panel in the series, moderated by Emily Means, KUER reporter and co-host of the 45 Days podcast. Panelists including Lex Scott of Black Lives Matter Utah, Unified Police Department Chief of Police Services Ret. Steve Anjewierden, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, and Rep. Mark Archuleta Wheatley, D-Murray, will discuss what happened during the 2021 session of the Utah Legislature and where reform-minded citizens should go from here. You'll get action tips, too. Virtual, Monday, March 8, 7 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/37N0ZgB.

Social Justice in Jail

If you've read about COVID outbreaks in New York's nursing homes, you may understand the risks of close quarters during the pandemic. At Social Justice in Our State and COVID in Our Jails, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera will address the Women's Democratic Club of Utah and explain the challenges of keeping inmates safe from exposure. Greg Skordas, who ran unsuccessfully against Attorney General Sean Reyes, will be addressing social justice and the petition to impeach the AG following his efforts to overturn the presidential election by lobbying in other states. Virtual, Saturday, March 6, 11:30 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/2NW8ivw.

Amber Ruffin on Equity

If you've ever watched Late Night With Seth Meyers, you'll know how comedian Amber Ruffin gets her digs in about equality, racism and sexism in our everyday lives. Now, Utah gets a taste of her wit at 2021 Women's Week Keynote: Amber Ruffin. "It's important for people to speak on what has happened in their lives," she says. Besides her comedy sketches and acting gigs, Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar co-authoredYou'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism. She is also host of The Amber Ruffin Show. Virtual, Monday, March 8, 12 p.m. Free/register: http://bit.ly/3kmszqa