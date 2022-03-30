 Citizen Revolt: Week of March 31 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
March 30, 2022 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of March 31 

Trans Visibility, Sensuality and Resilience, Pets Have Needs, Too, About Those Sanctions?, Deadline to Go Republican

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Trans Visibility
On this annual awareness day for transgender communities, it's a good time to check in and process all that's been happening. Who can forget the Legislature targeting young trans athletes by banning them from sports? At Beyond the Binary: Trans Day of Visibility Panel Discussion, you'll hear how to celebrate "the triumphs, contributions and resiliency of transgender communities while shining a light on the enduring challenges they face." The panel includes trans and gender-nonconforming people who span multiple identities and backgrounds. They will share their stories and insights. Virtual, Thursday, March 31, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3upyr7E

Sensuality and Resilience
As part of the Pride celebration, sexuality doula, author and sensualist, Ev'Yan Whitney will keynote Cultivating Your Sensual Self as an Act of Resilience. Whitney "will speak about the practice of sensuality as a liberatory act—one that is both pleasurable and crucial as we navigate this world as marginalized individuals." The talk will be part lecture and part practice to help the audience reconnect to sensuality through joy and authenticity. Westminster College, 1840 S. 1300 East, Thursday, April 7, 4 p.m., free.
https://bit.ly/37MxUor

Pets Have Needs, Too
Homelessness can be devastating—and lonely. Many of the unhoused have found companionship in pets, but those pets experience the ravages of homelessness along with their people. The Vaccine Clinic and Pet Food Outreach aims to help out. The vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis. Pets will be microchipped and their owners given pet food. No sign-up required. Pioneer Park, 350 S. 300 West, Sunday, April 3, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3tCQDvc

About Those Sanctions?
While the United States tries to stop a war with sanctions, the world wonders if that strategy really works. The U.S. and China are the big players, and the question is if they can lead. "In each crisis the world faces—whether the war in Ukraine or COVID-19, the rise of sanctions or surging energy prices—we find ourselves asking what this means for the U.S., for China and for the future of global leadership." The Quest for Global Economic Leadership: a Conversation on the United States and China will attempt to answer the question. You'll have to get up early for this event happening in London. Virtual, Thursday, April 7, 4:30 a.m. Free/register at:
https://bit.ly/3Ni4Q8L

Deadline to Go Republican
Quick reminder that if you want to change political affiliation to vote in the Republican primary, the deadline is coming. Salt Lake County has a form you should fill out before Thursday, March 31.
https://bit.ly/3D87OrA

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

Latest in Citizen Revolt

