March 24, 2021 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of March 25 

Are You Being Counted?, Disrupting Systemic Racism, Questioning Gender, Global Protest for Myanmar Democracy

Are You Being Counted?
It only happens once every 10 years, and this is not the time to ignore politics. There were some understandable delays due to the pandemic, but the counting "whole number of persons in each state" means everyone. What does this mean to your representation? Panelists at The Census and Utah: The Power of Being Counted will discuss what they anticipate the implications of the new data to mean to the state economy, political representation and our local communities. All you and anyone had to do was answer 10 simple questions—and they had nothing to do with your citizenship. Utah now has an independent redistricting commission to parse out the numbers and which politicians represent what areas. It's all dependent on the census. Live closed captioning will be available. Virtual, Monday, March 29, 12-1 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3eTPgRM

Disrupting Systemic Racism
What are the next steps to grounding anti-racism work across state institutions and higher education systems nationwide? The Long Game: Deepening the Work, invites you to reflect on what you've learned, how you've changed your practices, and to interrogate our own relationship and approach to anti-racism work. Panelists from the University of Utah's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion "will share how they have disrupted racism and systemic inequity, what they have built in its place, and what we must do together to inspire and sustain the necessary and lasting changes in higher education." Virtual, Friday, March 26, 1-3 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2Pary8Z

Questioning Gender
Trans Day of Visibility Conference: What I Wish I Had Known will explore who you are. If you are questioning, transgender, gender nonconforming or someone who interacts with those exploring their gender, you will get information to make it easier to navigate your way. "Exploring your gender can feel like you are at a crossroads. So many things overlap as you try to find your path," organizers say. Psychologists see trans and non-conforming people at a higher risk to their mental health as well as social issues. Many struggle with early and ongoing trauma from being mis-gendered and the stigma that accompanies this "gender-policing." The conference is part of Pride Week at the U, whose theme this year is "Queer at the Intersections." Virtual, Wednesday, March 31, 9 a.m. Register at http://bit.ly/3bZb8t3

Global Protest for Myanmar Democracy
Join Revolution Day Global Protest and demonstrations around the world to protest the military takeover in Myanmar. There will be a call for official international recognition of CRPH (the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw), which was formed by elected lawmakers who were prevented from taking seats in the Union Parliament by the Feb. 1 coup. The event will also feature live remarks from Dr. Sa Sa, who was appointed Myanmar's representative to the U.N., and who the regime has charged with high treason. Virtual, Friday, March 26, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3eUdF9T

