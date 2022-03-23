Citizen Revolt: Week of March 24 

click to enlarge

March for Trans

What do you think about the Legislature trying to ban trans athletes or judge them based on physical characteristics? If you question any of this, join Trans March for the Transgender Day of Visibility. "We will be starting off at the south steps of the Capitol and marching two blocks south to City Creek Park." Bring signs and be prepared to hear speakers. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Thursday, March 31, 5 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3CPyg9d

Law and the Environment

The 2022 legislative session is finally over, and we're just waiting for the governor to check off the legislation. HEAL Utah will run through the environmental outcomes and how they affect you in the coming year. Sure, there are lots of legislative wrap-ups at this time of year, but not many that offer free beer and appetizers. HEAL is hosting Free 21+: Legislative Recap! but sign up soon because space is limited and free beer is a big draw. Squatters Craft Beer, 147 W. 300 South, Wednesday, March 30, 5:30 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3iigLVG

White Supremacy and White Women

Jessie Daniels, author of Nice White Ladies, promises to make you uncomfortable. "Daniels will address an unintended complicity of even well-meaning white women and a feminism that pushes women of color aside." She'll talk about how white moms exacerbate segregation by choosing schools that lack diversity. The problem, apparently, is that people live in their own little bubbles, but it shouldn't take much thought to change and work toward real equality. Jewett Center for the Performing Arts, Westminster College, 1840 S. 1300 East, Thursday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. free. https://bit.ly/3tg7fZp

Stopping AAPI Hate

Attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders continue in a seemingly growing environment of hate. Stop AAPI Hate found 11,000 hate incidents reported between March 2020 and December 2021. While most involved verbal harassment, physical assaults followed and deliberate avoidance accounted for many incidents. Research released in March by the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum "had revealed 74% of more than 2,400 AAPI women surveyed experienced racism or discrimination within the last 12 months." Explore How Can We Stop AAPI Hate and Bias? Research and Policy Perspectives to see how to reverse this troubling trend. Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake, will join the panel to give her personal perspective on policy issues. Virtual and at Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, Wednesday, March 30, noon, free. https://bit.ly/3JlsZsG