Citizen Revolt: Week of March 18 

Climate Strike

How many times have we said, "It's enough!"? Climate activists continue their work, trying to get global leaders to hear and understand. Our water, air, land and lives—all are at risk in this environment of denialism. Join climate activists around the world as they raise their voices to draw attention to this dire and ongoing crisis. Demand that your representatives pay heed before it's too late. On the occasion of this worldwide event—Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike—you will march to the Capitol steps where there will be loud and persuasive calls to action. Social distancing and masks are still required. Washington Square Park, 451 S. State, Friday, March 19, 10 a.m., free. http://bit.ly/37Z0IYj

Youth and the Environmental Crisis

It's apparent that our seasoned and wilting adults are not going to lead us out of this growing environmental crisis. "We must start seeing youth as the leaders and teachers that they are in this movement! The knowledge that they possess is immense, and we not only can learn so much from them but can follow their lead into a truly sustainable and equitable future for all," say sponsors the Sierra Club and ASUU. Join Where We Go From Here: Community Conversations With Utah Leaders, an action-focused panel of youth environmental leaders who will open your eyes to the kind of community action that needs to happen now. Virtual, Thursday, March 25, 6 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2ONR03Y

The Quake and Future Quakes

If the climate doesn't get you, it could be that an earthquake will. Remember a year ago when a 5.7 quake struck Magna in the early hours? Aftershocks are still being felt by some, but analysis is ongoing because of the many faults along the Wasatch Front. While the Magna earthquake hasn't changed the long-term probabilities of a large magnitude earthquake along the Wasatch Front, it's significant and important to understand the functioning of earthquakes and the real-world dangers. Magna Earthquake—One Year Later offers three speakers who will provide information on how their world engaged in the earthquake response from the geological, historic preservation and municipal management of the disaster, what we learned, and where we go from here. Virtual, Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3qCgOgZ

The Refugee Experience

For the past four years, refugees have been systematically denied entry to the United States. There are still many living in Utah after fleeing their home countries. The Refugee Experience in Utah will guide you through the experiences of several new Americans as they struggle to make Utah their home. You will first watch a short PBS Utah documentary,Finding Home: Utah's Refugee Story, after which a panel of experts will discuss the stories and talk about how to create a better community for our newest neighbors. Virtual, Wednesday, March 24, 7 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/30Cceoj