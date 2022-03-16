Citizen Revolt: Week of March 17 

click to enlarge

Never Say Never

In a salute to Women's History Month, Striving for Equality & the ERA will show us just how far we haven't come. Kate Kelly, the Mormon feminist who started Ordain Women, will talk about the century-long battle to put women in the Constitution. Here in Utah, people like to say equality of women is written in the state Constitution. Still, women are second-class citizens, earning 30% less than men. Utah women are right up there with South Korea. Kelly will introduce you to "incredible women like Patsy Mink, the first woman of color ever elected to Congress, and other advocates of the Equal Rights Amendment like Pauli Murray, Barbara Jordan and Sen. Pat Spearman." If you think the ERA will never pass in Utah, then you don't understand why ERA bills are filed each and every year with the Legislature. Learn about how close we are to passage. Virtual, Thursday, March 17, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3t5bK9q

How About That Energy?

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the challenges behind providing safe, reliable and clean energy to citizens. While the world is focused on gas and oil supplies, the Russians targeted a huge nuclear facility and took over Chenobyl amid fire and anxiety. Preparing for a Brilliant Future: Renewable Energy in Utah is a topic policymakers need to understand because without a plan, Utah is doomed under a failing fossil fuel industry and an untenable nuclear future. Join Thom Carter, executive director of the Governor's Office of Energy Development and Lisa Romney, economic development and regional business manager at Rocky Mountain Power, for this timely and important discussion. Virtual and at Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, Wednesday, March 23, noon, free, https://bit.ly/3CzGiD0

Caucus Night for Dems

The state's Republican caucuses are done, but the embattled Democratic base is about to hold its neighborhood caucus meetings to elect delegates to its convention. If you are a Democrat or unaffiliated, it pays to get involved, especially when big decisions are looming. One big decision is whether to even run a Democratic candidate in the U.S. Senate race. In person, hybrid, virtual, Tuesday, March 22, 7 p.m.,

https://bit.ly/3tSpuTS

Youth in the Pandemic

It hasn't been easy, has it? It's been especially hard for kids and for young people about to enter adulthood. The pandemic has taken its toll, and then you add in racial animus, the threats to democracy and an inflationary economy for the final blows. Progress in a Time of the Pandemic will be presented by the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs. "Despite the setbacks ... we must not overlook the astonishing progress that humanity has made in health, wealth, happiness, peace, freedom, tolerance and safety," says Harvard psychologist and New York bestselling author Steven Pinker. Kingsbury Hall, 1395 President's Circle, Tuesday, March 22, 7 p.m., $17-$27.

https://bit.ly/35Om24M