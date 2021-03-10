Citizen Revolt: Week of March 11 

click to enlarge

Women When They Speak

It's Women's History Month, a time filled with historical examples of how women have been hurt or killed when they spoke up against authority. Times have changed, although women still face major obstacles. At When Women Don't Speak: What It Takes for Women to Be Heard, Drs. Jessica Preece and Christopher Karpowitz will present on their groundbreaking research that shows what it takes for a woman to truly be heard. Their research shows "that women are systematically seen as less authoritative and that their influence is systematically lower. And when they speak up, they are interrupted and not listened to as much. So, what can be done?" Get tips and strategies to move yourself into a position of influence rather than tokenism.

Virtual, Friday, March 12, 12 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/2XOT2lX

Talk About Gerrymandering

Despite setbacks from the pandemic, the census is moving forward, and the results are crucial to who has a voice in government. While the Constitution has left it up to state legislators to figure out how elections are held, from the beginnings of this country's founding, gerrymandering has been the approved method. Dan Daley, author of Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy,will speak with Catherine Weller of the League of Women Voters of Utah about the fundamental rigging of the House of Representatives and state legislatures nationwide. Redistricting: How Citizens Can Have a Voice will prepare you for what's just ahead in Utah and help you make sense of the process. Virtual, Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2PBQLcT

RBG Speaks Volumes

There is no better example from the women's movement than the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A screening of Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words "tells the improbable story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who couldn't get a job despite graduating first in her law school class in a tie and making the law review at Harvard and Columbia law schools, became an associate justice of the Supreme Court." You'll see both public and private RBG as she navigates the male-centric world. Organizers say the film is designed "as an immersive experience through the direct words of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a professor, advocate, judge and justice from the 1970s onward through the use of evocative animation and intimate illustrations to visualize complex constitutional cases and by the insights of colleagues who have directly worked with or have been impacted by her 40 years as a legal icon." Virtual, Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/3qh6iLN

Women's History Celebration

Hear from women who've breached the chasm of male dominance at this Women's History Month Celebration. Community leaders will share their stories of how Utah women "Started It for All of Us." There will be prizes from women-owned businesses and an at-home scavenger hunt. Virtual, Thursday, March 18, 11:30 a.m. Free/register at http://bit.ly/3kMQcbz