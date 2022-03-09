Citizen Revolt: Week of March 10 

click to enlarge

What Did They Do Us?

The Legislature has thankfully adjourned after 45 days of rushing to make laws, some of which stomp on freedoms and punish the innocent. Of course, there are others that might have some worth. The state's water issues got some attention, although air quality lost out. At Bills on Capitol Hill: Winners and Losers of the 2022 Session, the Hinckley Institute of Politics has invited lawmakers to "reflect upon the policy highlights and challenges from the session including infrastructure, education, environmental initiatives and economic growth." If you weren't paying attention during the session, now is the time. The governor has until March 24 to sign or veto the bills, and he's already hard at it, signing dozens. Virtual or at Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, SLC, Tuesday, March 15, noon, free. https://bit.ly/35zUIqG

From the Cheap Seats

Maybe you want to hear about the Legislature from a less biased audience—perhaps the nonpartisan League of Women Voters? Nonprofits around the state are offering their perspectives on this first-out-of-COVID session, and you can find legislative report cards and bill trackers on many websites, including those of the Sierra Club, the Wasatch Front Regional Council, the Alliance for a Better Utah and more. At Legislative Wrap-Up, the League's legislative action directors will lead a panel discussion with their volunteers, focusing on voting rights, climate and education. Virtual, Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3IO8O6j

The Perfect Body

Utah has witnessed two child suicides in recent months, prompting shifts on bullying, racism and finding paths forward. Maybe it starts with you and the way you perceive your own body. Reframing the Conversation: Thriving in Your Own Body suggests that "body positivity should be radical acceptance and inclusion—loving the skin you are in regardless of its size, shape, color, age or ability." A panel of experts will discuss how to broaden the definition of beauty and health. "We will discuss how diverse representation in media, government and our everyday lives expands and shifts our understanding of beauty." Just look at the women portrayed on TV, and you'll see the problem. Virtual or in-person, Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, SLC, Wednesday, March 16, noon, free. https://bit.ly/35lUvrj

Inland Port Keeps Going

Now that the Legislature has ended, Salt Lake City has been pushed even farther into the background as its representatives have been eliminated from the Inland Port Authority board. Still, the fight goes on among activists determined to do what they can to prevent further air pollution and congestion in Utah. Every week, the Stop the Polluting Port Coalition meets to hash out the latest encroachment to the fragile wetlands. Join the weekly call. Virtual, Thursdays, 6 p.m., free. http://bit.ly/30dAyL4