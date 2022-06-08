Citizen Revolt: Week of June 9 

click to enlarge

Gun Violence Marches

For some unfathomable reason, Americans are still having to March for Our Lives in the face of ongoing gun carnage. Senate Republicans are determined to leave assault weapons on the table—maybe literally on the dining room table—for anyone to brandish and vanquish the fearful masses because of a curious interpretation of the Second Amendment. President Biden's pleading is falling on the deaf ears of red-state politicians who valiantly protect machismo over the lives of their constituents. There will be marches throughout the country on the anniversary of one of the country's deadliest mass shootings—the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. In the capital city, you can join several including March for Our Lives Utah and March for Our Lives Salt Lake City to show your support for common-sense reforms. MFOL/SLC, 350 S. State; MFOL/Utah, West High School, 234 N. 300 West; Saturday, June 11, 12:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ajD4ts

Candidate Forum For Youth

Do you think Mike Lee has a clear path to the U.S. Senate—even against two primary opponents and independent Evan McMullin? If anything, it should be interesting to see if Lee turns up at the Emerging Leaders Initiative of Utah: Utah Senate Candidate Forum. This forum aims to engage young voters between 18 and 35 years old—you know, the ones who will change the face of politics in the future. They are also the least likely to vote and most disinterested in the toxic politics of the day. Lee did attend a forum sponsored by the Utah GOP, but skipped out on one by the independent Utah Debate Commission. If you can't pass on the questions first, what's the point of participating? We'll see if this forum, presented by Zions Bank, is friendly enough for Lee. Zions Bank, 1 S. Main, 18th floor, Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3x8vrOa

'Affordable' Housing

Going, going, gone! Salt Lake City is growing so fast that single-family homes are being razed or squeezed out to make room for multi-unit housing. The question is if those developments are really affordable, and if building them does more harm than good. This Town Hall Meeting on the Affordable Housing Overlay brings together architects, attorneys, real-estate agents and community activists to answer that question. "The Affordable Housing Overlay represents one of the most far-reaching zoning amendments ever proposed in Salt Lake City and will have significant implications for our single family neighborhoods." Bonneville Elementary School, 1145 S. 1900 East, Thursday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3anJJD5

Anti-Racism Series

Take the "White Privilege Test," and learn why it's up to white America to solve the problem of racism. "The Black community is critical in giving whites and other non-Blacks the real history and the Black experience." At Come Meet A Black Person—Anti-Racism Virtual Series, you'll hear guest speakers and participate in open conversation. Virtual, Sunday, June 12, 1 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3ma2bld