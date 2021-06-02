 Citizen Revolt: Week of June 3 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

June 02, 2021 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of June 3 

Fight Authoritarianism, Celebrate With Drag Queens, Black Food Matters, Fear Much?, Virtual Job Fair

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Fight Authoritarianism
How does a democratic country find itself tipping into authoritarianism? Ben Rhodes, President Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser, has written a memoir—After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made—based on his insights from politicians, activists and dissidents who have been on the front lines of the fight against authoritarianism and ethnonationalism in their own countries. "While clear-eyed about how the United States has contributed to these global trends, he offers a vision of how the country can usher in a brighter future." You will hear from him and Vivian Salama, national security correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, for this important dive into the ideological threats facing our nation. Virtual, Monday, June 7, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/34ozaJy

Celebrate With Drag Queens
During the Pride Weekend, have some fun with the Drag Queens at I'm Coming Out at Prohibition. "The queens are taking over Pride weekend with show-stopping, death-dropping, gag-worthy numbers hot enough to make anyone want to come out!" (And don't forget, the Pride Gardens are still going on. Info here: https://bit.ly/34r9V9r) Queens, 151 E. 6100 South, Murray, 801-281-4852, Saturday, June 5, shows at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:15 p.m., $10. Facebook.com/events/293863328893314

Black Food Matters
The food trucks are coming, but this time, it's Black-owned exclusively. Join the second annual Black-Owned Food Truck Roundup and BIPOC Market to support Black-owned businesses and build community. BIPOC, if you don't know, is shorthand for Black, Indigenous and people of color. "100% of food truck and market sales go directly to the small business owners—we do not take a commission or charge them a fee to participate. Twenty percent of brownie sales goes to @VersatileImage—a nonprofit dedicated to building community and creating economic growth through the arts." Get on Facebook to tell them you'll be there. 1751 S. 1100 East, SLC, Saturday, June 5, 12-9 p.m., free/wear face mask. https://bit.ly/2QYWzy2

Fear Much?
The way the world is now, fear is the go-to emotion as we try to survive amid war and pandemic. "We have recently witnessed, in many nations, outbreaks of ungrounded fear and destructive anger. How does our work as philosophers help societies to confront these problems?" Three scholars will address Fear and Anger in Public Life: A Challenge for the Humanities and bring it into perspective. Virtual, Tuesday, June 8, 8 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3fuQgvB

Virtual Job Fair
Lots of workers are without jobs, but there is hope as we come out of the pandemic and certain employment sectors are making a comeback. Join Workforce Services and Utah's 11 colleges and universities at the largest career fair of the year—June Virtual Job Fair. Hundreds of employers from around the state and in a wide variety of industries will be there. Virtual, Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m., go tojobs.utah.gov. Click "sign in" on the upper right hand corner and select "my Job Search."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

Trending

A Mostly Post-Pandemic Pride
Braying To The Choir
Market Upturn
Are You Ready for This Jelly?
Fuq 2020, Pride is Back
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Erasing a Racist Past

    Build It Cheap 'n' Easy, Sounding the Alarm
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Jun 2, 2021

  • Citizen Revolt: Week of May 27

    Look Back at Black Slavery, Defund the Police Rally, What About Race?, Celebrate Pride Through Stories
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 26, 2021

  • Dems Walk Out

    Still a Thirsty Desert, People—or Things—First?
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 26, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: Week of May 27

    Look Back at Black Slavery, Defund the Police Rally, What About Race?, Celebrate Pride Through Stories
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 26, 2021

  • Citizen Revolt: Week of May 20

    Ogden's Asian History, Saltair Walking Tour, Protest in the Pandemic, Age Discrimination Gets Old
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 19, 2021

  • Citizen Revolt: Week of May 13

    LQBTQ Inclusion Rally, Industry and Murals, How to Get Historic Rehab Tax Credits, Colombia in Revolt
    • By Katharine Biele
    • May 12, 2021
  • More »
Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation