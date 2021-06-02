Citizen Revolt: Week of June 3 

click to enlarge

Fight Authoritarianism

How does a democratic country find itself tipping into authoritarianism? Ben Rhodes, President Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser, has written a memoir—After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made—based on his insights from politicians, activists and dissidents who have been on the front lines of the fight against authoritarianism and ethnonationalism in their own countries. "While clear-eyed about how the United States has contributed to these global trends, he offers a vision of how the country can usher in a brighter future." You will hear from him and Vivian Salama, national security correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, for this important dive into the ideological threats facing our nation. Virtual, Monday, June 7, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/34ozaJy

Celebrate With Drag Queens

During the Pride Weekend, have some fun with the Drag Queens at I'm Coming Out at Prohibition. "The queens are taking over Pride weekend with show-stopping, death-dropping, gag-worthy numbers hot enough to make anyone want to come out!" (And don't forget, the Pride Gardens are still going on. Info here: https://bit.ly/34r9V9r) Queens, 151 E. 6100 South, Murray, 801-281-4852, Saturday, June 5, shows at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:15 p.m., $10. Facebook.com/events/293863328893314

Black Food Matters

The food trucks are coming, but this time, it's Black-owned exclusively. Join the second annual Black-Owned Food Truck Roundup and BIPOC Market to support Black-owned businesses and build community. BIPOC, if you don't know, is shorthand for Black, Indigenous and people of color. "100% of food truck and market sales go directly to the small business owners—we do not take a commission or charge them a fee to participate. Twenty percent of brownie sales goes to @VersatileImage—a nonprofit dedicated to building community and creating economic growth through the arts." Get on Facebook to tell them you'll be there. 1751 S. 1100 East, SLC, Saturday, June 5, 12-9 p.m., free/wear face mask. https://bit.ly/2QYWzy2

Fear Much?

The way the world is now, fear is the go-to emotion as we try to survive amid war and pandemic. "We have recently witnessed, in many nations, outbreaks of ungrounded fear and destructive anger. How does our work as philosophers help societies to confront these problems?" Three scholars will address Fear and Anger in Public Life: A Challenge for the Humanities and bring it into perspective. Virtual, Tuesday, June 8, 8 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3fuQgvB

Virtual Job Fair

Lots of workers are without jobs, but there is hope as we come out of the pandemic and certain employment sectors are making a comeback. Join Workforce Services and Utah's 11 colleges and universities at the largest career fair of the year—June Virtual Job Fair. Hundreds of employers from around the state and in a wide variety of industries will be there. Virtual, Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m., go tojobs.utah.gov. Click "sign in" on the upper right hand corner and select "my Job Search."