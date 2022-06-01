Citizen Revolt: Week of June 2 

click to enlarge

Rally For Change

An average of 475 people a year in Utah die from unintentional drug poisoning deaths. Let the word "average" sink in. Opioids are by far a greater threat than gun deaths, and that's not only startling but tragic. "In the year 2021, for the first time ever, we hit over 100,000 deaths due to lethal drugs. In 2020, there were over 81,000 lethal drug deaths in the USA." Join the second annual rally to draw attention to the problem at the APALD Utah Rally—2022 National Rally. We Are APALD. A Call to All. Rally For Change. Opioid-related deaths alone rose by 35 percent over comparative 12-month periods, according to the CDC's July 14, 2021, report. Our lawmakers won't listen unless you raise your voices. Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, Friday, June 3, 4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3yXSLRi

Who's an American?

To listen to the far right, you have to be white, very white and very conservative. That is the new American Way. What happened to the promise of equality in this increasingly unequal country? "Since 9/11, Muslim communities have been unjustly viewed as inherently suspicious and subjected to elevated surveillance. Chinese-American scientists are targeted for investigations and prosecutions as the government becomes more concerned with Chinese influence and espionage. And at the border, militarization and advancing surveillance technology has forced migrants to make ever riskier crossings." Join this live conversation Who Gets to Be an American: Race, Fear, and Surveillance in Domestic Policy where speakers will dive into the impact on communities of color and how you can fight back. Virtual, Wednesday, June 8, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3M7FvwB

Diversity, Much?

You have the opportunity to speak up, but you know they'll call you "woke," and accuse you of being a shallow person just trying to be PC. "Has a fear of saying the wrong thing about diversity paralyzed you into inaction?" Here is an event that explores the opportunities for practical action steps including DE&I training for individuals and organizations. It's crucial if you intend to live and work in an inclusive environment where you can express uncomfortable ideas that will drive talent and build real leadership. At Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Conversations—Everybody at the Table, you may find that a politically correct workplace is a workplace of innovation. Virtual, Wednesday, June 8, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3wSmcld

Parade Your Pride

You can pretty much pick your organization, your friends or your cohorts to march in this year's Pride Parade. At the Come as You Are Pride Parade March, you can march with the Salt Lake Buddhist Fellowship. You can also March with SLAC at the Pride Parade. Google just about any organization and "Pride Parade," and you can find a place to sign up, volunteer or just march with the LGBTQ community. Here are a couple: Come as you Are, Sunday, June 5, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3z8fiLb; SLAC: https://bit.ly/3wPUful