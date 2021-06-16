 Citizen Revolt: Week of June 17 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
June 16, 2021 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of June 17 

Celebrate Refugees, Juneteenth Pop-Up, Adult Sex Ed Training, Why Brexit?

Celebrate Refugees
Donald Trump is gone but not forgotten—especially in refugee communities where sanctuary was uncertain. Utah—and specifically Salt Lake County—is home to some 60,000 refugees from countries such as Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, the former Soviet Union and Burma. You can learn more about the crisis and the humanity at the World Refugee Day Celebration. "We will light the night and enjoy the opportunity to reflect on our collective efforts to learn about the experiences of others and think about our actions to create a more just, inclusive and equal world," organizers say. Make the 2021 theme "Together we heal, learn and shine" become a reality as you explore the cultures, food, stories, dance and art of the countries from which these refugees come. Special Event: Gamar Refugee Resources Ribbon Cutting and Storytelling Event, 415 E. 3900 South, Friday, June 18, 10 a.m.; Celebration: Big Cottonwood Regional Park, 4300 S. 1300 East, Saturday, June 19, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3cx89rL

Juneteenth Pop-Up
Utah is celebrating Freedom Day in remembrance of the emancipation proclamation in 1863 and 1865 at a Strength in Shades X Juneteeth Utah Pop Up. There will be a POC (Power of Community) market bringing BIPOC (Black and indigenous people of color) together through community, business, food and music. To emphasize the importance of community, this year's theme is Summer of Love. Washington Square, 451 S. State, Saturday, June 19, 3-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3w8yAvG

Adult Sex Ed Training
Think you know it all? Did you realize that the instances of chlamydia and gonorrhea have been increasing steadily over the past 10 years? At this Community Education Series: Sexual Education Training by Planned Parenthood, you will learn how to distinguish between STIs and STDs, how to prevent them, and what is spurring the rise in cases. Second in a three-part series, be sure to share with anyone who might be interested. Virtual, Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m., free/register. https://bit.ly/2REYkRn

Why Brexit?
We've been through "America First." and how did that work out? Is isolationism really the best way to go in a global economy? Now is a good time to check out the opposition and hear what conservative politicians believe. At How the British People Broke Free of the E.U. and Why Brexit is Great for the U.K. and the U.S., you'll hear from the right-wing Vote Leave campaign and the Heritage Foundation about why they believe the worldwide trend toward nationalism is a good thing. "Brexit offers a powerful opportunity for a resurgent self-confident Britain on the world stage—a global leader in free trade, free markets and economic liberty—and an even stronger Special Relationship with the United States," they claim. Is it true? Virtual, Wednesday, June 23, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ggr2BA

