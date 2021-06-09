Citizen Revolt: Week of June 10 

click to enlarge

Comprehending Japanese Internment

It's easy to forget World War II's legacy of racism when the country is dealing with a new wave of anti-Asian sentiment. There is no better time to revisit Salt Lake City and the Japanese American Community Past, Present and Future in Setsuko's Secret Series. Shirley Ann Higuchi, author of Setsuko's Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration, will conduct a multi-generational book discussion with Salt Lake City community leaders Dr. Jeanette Misaka and Floyd Mori, who are featured in the book. Is it relevant? Judge Raymond Uno, a key character and friend of the late Setsuko Saito, will make opening remarks. Ray Locker, editorial consultant for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, will moderate the conversation and Salt Lake JACL co-president Trey Imamura will provide next generation reflections. Virtual, Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3yYJINx

Doing More Than Thoughts & Prayers

Maybe Americans should be wearing orange every day, all year long, with the gun violence we witness. The Gun Violence Awareness Film Festival helps bring the horrific images to life with three documentaries on gun violence in the United States, with post-film discussions. Documentaries include Behind the Bullet, 91%, and Us Kids as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend—also known as Wear Orange—a time when gun violence prevention supporters and advocates across the country wear orange to honor the victims of gun violence and show support for the gun-safety movement. Virtual, Friday-Sunday, June 11-13. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3wU1Juu

Wear Orange rally: TBA, Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m. https://bit.ly/3wX6Jyx

Flight of the Plastics

Plastic is everywhere. It's a part of daily living. And it's deadly—to the oceans, wildlife and even humans. "Erica Cirino, science writer and artist, has witnessed plastic pollution out in the middle of the oceans where it harms seabirds, whales and other wildlife. But even when we look around on land, plastic abound—and wildlife is largely paying the costs, in injuries and lives lost. Learn why birds and plastic don't mix, and what you can do to help." Birds and Plastic Don't Mix Virtual Program features Cirino's original photography and research. Virtual, Wednesday, June 16, 5 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/2S8fp6z

Direct Action Training

The United States is almost bipolar about fossil fuels, pausing some exploration while enabling others. Nonviolent Direct Action Training is a full-day training from the No Coal No Gas campaign. "Whether you are new to direct action or would like to refresh your skills, come practice, scheme and build community with us! This will also be a great time to learn more about the No Coal No Gas campaign, plug into future direct action and learn together with folks who have been involved in frontline resistance in the last months." Virtual, Sunday, June 13, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/34HxBGJ