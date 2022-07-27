Citizen Revolt: Week of July 28 

click to enlarge

Fight for Rights

As we reel from the perverse Supreme Court ruling on women's autonomy, there is always room for protest—and food. Food Fight—for Reproductive Rights! offers a space for both. "All funds raised will go directly to organizations that support reproductive services here in Utah. Come for the food and stay for the good fight!" Twenty of Salt Lake's favorite local restaurants are coming together, eager to work for the cause of women's rights. They will offer both food and drinks, as well as interesting and fun raffle prizes. The fight is not over, as the high court has never in its history taken away a constitutional right. If they thought the public would just forget and move on, they have another thing coming. Publik Coffee Roasters, 975 S. West Temple, Sunday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., $15. https://bit.ly/3ooHsv3

Roots of Culture

It's time to learn about the experiences of Black and POC communities in Utah. Seating is limited so reserve now for Roots, Race & Culture Live!, conversations about "why it's important to teach African/African American history in schools." You will hear about historical findings in Utah's African American community from special guests, including Utah congressional candidate Darlene McDonald, state Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-SLC, and Robert Burch from the Sema Hadithi Foundation.Roots, Race & Culture premiered on PBS earlier this summer. There will be performances by Salt Lake Capoeira, as well. Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, Tuesday, Aug.2, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3RYmvoq

Stop Human Trafficking

In 2018, roughly 50,000 human trafficking victims were detected and reported by 148 countries. Half were trafficked for sexual exploitation, one in three victims were children. This year's theme from the United Nations focuses on the role of technology as a tool that can both enable and impede human trafficking. "On July 30, World Day Against Trafficking, O.U.R. supporters will join forces all over the world in a collective effort to rise up for children and all affected by human trafficking and exploitation," says Operation Underground Railroad. All proceeds from the Rise Up Get Loud Concert will go to benefit the nonprofit organization. Rio Tinto Plaza Lawn, 9256 S. State, Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., $30 ($15 children). https://bit.ly/3aWm3Gm

Stop the Quarry

Work may already have started on a huge gravel pit/limestone mine in the heart of Parleys Canyon. Still, it's never too late to make your concerns heard. Salt Lake Valley residents are overwhelmingly opposed to Granite Construction's mine because of the dust emissions, noise and potential impacts to groundwater and wildlife. "Granite's strategy now is two-pronged: to convince the courts to rule in their favor, and thanks to hefty campaign donations, they have already had Republican legislators pressure the state agency DOGM to approve their application for a permit," says the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. Sign the Petition Against Granite Construction's Proposed Mine in Parleys Canyon to send a letter directly to Granite's management. Online, free. https://bit.ly/3cA0xI2