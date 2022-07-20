Citizen Revolt: Week of July 21 

click to enlarge

Public Records Primer

Ever wonder how you get a public record—you know, the ones that are, by definition, "public?" You can't leave it up to the media anymore to do the work for you. While governments really do want to keep every little thing to themselves, you as a citizen should know your rights and hold your elected officials to account. While the Legislature is working to make it harder, there are still many who understand the importance of transparency. It shouldn't take a Ph.D. to put in a request, although it may take a little money. The GRAMA 101 In-Person Workshop will explain the ins and outs of the Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA). Besides going over the general provisions and requirements, the class will also provide instruction on classifying records and the document appeals process. If you can't make it in person, there are online videos that might help. Taylorsville State Office Building, 4315 S. 2700 West, Thursday, July 28, 9 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3zbgM7m

Video: https://bit.ly/3zaJsgo

Native American Summit

You may not realize that "Utah is home to approximately 59,000 American Indian/Alaska Natives, and we have tribal members representing more than 20 nations who call Utah home." That's not nothing. The 2022 Governor's Native American Summit brings together state and tribal leaders, community stakeholders and Utah's Native American community to learn and celebrate. "Our conference theme, Elevating Ourselves: Restoring Balance by Connecting With Our Cultures, was inspired by the growing desire among Native people to learn more about their cultures and how cultural knowledge can help us overcome life's challenges." Breakout sessions that focus on education, health/mental health, cultural preservation, economic development, and civic engagement. University of Utah, A. Ray Olpin Student Union Building,

200 S. Central Campus Drive, Thursday, July 28, 9 a.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3Aj3o1U

Latino Conservation Week

Tracy Aviary is among many organizations celebrating Latino Conservation Week, bringing a connection to the outdoors and natural resource conservation. Among the many events, the aviary and Jordan River are sponsoring a Paddle the River canoe trip to learn about environmental conservation and visit the Jordan River Nature Center. Another event—Food in Culture—is "an interactive presentation of sustainable ancestral farming practices applicable in the modern world. Through art and food, we will talk about the milpa as a symbol of identity and share cultural memories in a group." You may also participate in a trail cleanup and bike ride, or just gaze at the stars. Jordan River Nature Center,1125 W. 3300 South, South Salt Lake, Saturday, July 23, 9:30 a.m., free. For this and all events: https://bit.ly/3ci902p