Citizen Revolt: Week of July 15 

Rodeo Protest

Yee-haw! It's rodeo time. You may be ready for the fun and excitement, but the animals aren't. The Animal Legal Defense Fund has this to offer: "The horses, bulls, steer and calves suffer broken ribs, backs and legs, torn tails, punctured lungs, internal organ damage, ripped tendons, torn ligaments, snapped necks and agonizing deaths." Join the Utah Animal Rights Coalition at Protest Cruelty at Fiesta Days Rodeo to speak out against this "legal" form of cruelty. Opening night expects to see larger crowds than normal. Organizers ask that you arrive early to find parking. Signs will be provided. Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork, Tuesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3xt8GTX

Comment On Little Cottonwood Transit

Bus or gondola? Those are the two preferred alternatives in the search to improve transportation in Little Cottonwood Canyon. During ski season particularly, canyon traffic is dense and parking almost impossible. At the UDOT Little Cottonwood Draft EIS In-Person Virtual Public Hearing, you'll be able to make your preferences heard. Will it be the Enhanced Bus Service in Peak-Period Shoulder Lane that best improves mobility or the Gondola Alternative B (base station from La Caille) that best improves reliability? UDOT will present both plans. Be sure to submit your comments to the website beforehand. Virtual, Tuesday, July 20, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3hNDKr7

Mental Health Awareness

A year of pandemic living has taken its toll on our minds. Stand up for Mental Health means to help end the stigma attached to mental health issues. "Whether it's to support your mental health, or those around you. We want to bring what has been in the dark too long to light," organizers say. Johnny Hannna, CEO and co-founder of Homie, will be the keynote speaker, introducing a panel including McKenzie Bauer, co-founder of Thread Wallets; singer/songwriter Alex Boye; and James Hadlock, co-founder of Blunovus. There will be a raffle, a silent auction and a performance by Alex Boyé. "Come swap stories, discover new resources and show support." Industry SLC, 650 S. 500 West, Wednesday, July 21, 3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3AH1zcF

Register Voters In Heber

Join the democracy crew at the Heber Market as the League of Women Voters and Voterise join in an effort to get citizens registered to vote. This year will see many elections in municipalities, and a lot, including Heber, that will use ranked choice voting for the first time in Utah. At Voter Registration at Heber City Market, you can help explain the process and show people the power of voting in Utah. Choose a 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. shift. The market offers live music, food trucks, artists and farm produce. Heber Market, 250 S.Main, two shifts, Thursdays through Aug. 19, free/sign up. https://bit.ly/3wracF6