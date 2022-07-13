 Citizen Revolt: Week of July 14 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
July 13, 2022 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Week of July 14 

Save the Dino Tracks, LGBTQ and Religion, Social Justice, Much?

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Save the Dino Tracks
We realize that some people don't believe in dinosaurs, but those people don't believe in history, either. Maybe you care about what's left of the dinosaurs and how we can help preserve those fragile reminders of a past long gone. There has been a public outcry since the Bureau of Land Management brought backhoes in to remove a boardwalk near Moab at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite. The weight of the heavy machinery was destroying the footprint fossils, and the BLM stopped work to change course. "The BLM has now marked three alternate access routes and is asking the public for input," but you need to provide feedback for BLM Seeks Public Input on Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite Walkway Replacement. People raised concerns about concrete being poured on the tracksite to build the new boardwalk. Instead, a raised boardwalk will be built with steel footing and a thin layer of concrete on top. We're talking about preserving 112-million-year-old Early Cretaceous dinosaur footprints, first reported in 2009. There are more than 200 tracks. Still, there are options to preserve the tracks that the BLM may not have considered. Online or by mail, by Tuesday, July 26, free. https://on.doi.gov/3Il7VCX

LGBTQ and Religion
Back to the U.S. Supreme Court and its hints at eviscerating gay rights: You may want to know how some religions play into the dialogue. At Queering Our Religion: Panel on LGBT Theology and Spirituality in Utah, you'll hear from clergy of "open and affirming" congregations on what they see as Christ's message of love and inclusion. You can't put all religions in the same bucket when it comes to acceptance or rejection of the LGBTQ+ community. Find out more and ask hard questions. First Methodist Church of Salt Lake City, 203 S. 200 East, Saturday, July 16, 5 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3OEeFya

Social Justice, Much?
You may not think that the abortion debate has anything to do with race, but think again. Restricting abortion will hurt the most vulnerable in the United States and disproportionately affects women of color. "In light of the most recent Supreme Court decision on abortion and all that is happening two years after the murder of George Floyd" join Let's Talk ... Social Justice in America. You will hear from a panel that includes Mindset Strategies, Global Equity, American University, the NAACP Youth and College Division and an author-pastor, all with perspectives on the new era we face. Virtual, Thursday, July 21, 3 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3bHrA3G

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

