Citizen Revolt: Week of July 1 

Black Men Talk

Maybe you snub your nose at Critical Race Theory, but you can't hide from the facts. There is a huge disparity between the life expectancies of Black men and white men. The reasons are complicated, and indeed some are tied to systemic racism. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says non-Hispanic Black males now have the lowest life expectancy of any group. New data shows that African Americans on average live six years less than whites. At Real Men Real Talk Virtual—Our State of Mind, you'll hear from Bubba Wallace, Penny Hardaway, Royce Da 5'9", Dr. David Marion and the African American Male Wellness Agency about what's really going on. The conversation presents a safe place to discuss the hardships of Black life, and how that can change. Virtual, Thursday, July 15, 5 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3hsEEt1

Damn These High Heels

It's that time of year again to break out those high heels to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through cinema at drive-in and online screenings. The 2021 Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival is a grassroots, locally produced festival that explores "issues, ideas and art through showcasing fiction and nonfiction films from around the world." Highlights include an opening night drive-in plus drag show, six films screening in-theater at the Rose Wagner, a program of 25 feature films and 25 short films and a closing weekend screening at Liberty Park. Virtual and in-person, Friday, July 9-Sunday, July 18, tickets from $60. https://damntheseheels.org

Dark Skies Lighten Up

You probably think urbanization is inevitable, and you just have to get out to see the stars. Think again. "Dark Skies. What does it mean to you? To astronomers it means the ability to see the stars without light pollution. To migrating birds, insects and mammals, it means a clear path on an important journey without confusion by misdirected urban lights. To tourists, especially in the Western U.S., it means being able to see the Milky Way and share these experiences with family and friends. To ancient cultures, it was a way to develop a calendar, know when to plant and when to celebrate annual traditions." You can learn about the rich history and how Peru is incorporating their astronomical observations into city planning and architecture at Dark Skies with Dr. Daniel Mendoza and Andres Adasme. Virtual, Tuesday, July 13, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ycj9Dy

Women in Science

Hear what it's like to be a woman in a science career. Worldwide, less than 30 percent of the scientists are women. Women make up nearly half the U.S. workforce, but Census data show that women account for only 27 percent of the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce. Despite gains, men still dominate the field. Challenging the Face of Science: Women Scientists Share Their Stories brings women scientists together to talk about the challenges and how they overcame them. Virtual, Thursday, July 8, 12 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ho7sTl